The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

Anytime Amazon has sales on great items, it's worth getting excited about. But it's even more exciting when those items just so happen to include a number of gear and gadgets we've already tested—and approved. That just so happens to be the case with a number of items on the site today–some of which are more than 40% off.

If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself, Amazon has great deals on a number of models, including the Amazon Fire HD 8. Tea fanatics, meanwhile, or even newbies to the beverage, can grab one of our favorite electric kettles, the OXO 1.7-liter glass kettle, at a big discount—and there's tons of other markdowns available, too.

Below, check out some of Amazon's best deals this Tuesday.

1.11% off: One of our favorite electric kettles

Get hot water in a flash with the OXO 1.7-liter cordless electric kettle.

When it comes to electric kettles, there are a few things the device needs to get right, chief among them boiling water—and quickly. The OXO 1.7-liter cordless electric kettle is one of our favorite of these devices, particularly when it comes to speed, as it boiled a liter of H20 in roughly five minutes flat. Usually $89.99 and now $79.99, this device is made of a durable borosilicate glass with stainless-steel trim and holds up to 1.7-liters of water. The non-slip, cool-touch handle makes it safer to grab, and it has an attractive design to boot.

Get the OXO 1.7-Liter Cordless Electric Kettle for $79.99 (Save $10)

2. More than $50 off: The best value cordless vacuum cleaner

The Tineco A10 Hero is our best value pick for cordless vacuums.

Manufactured by the same company that makes the beloved Ecovacs robot vacuums is the Tineco A10 Hero cordless stick vacuum, which is currently $59 off. We deemed this lightweight, cordless machine as the best-valued cordless vacuum cleaner on the market. Regularly priced at $319, it's been reduced down to $259.99, making its value proposition even better. It offers great suction via its 450-watt motor, picking up the going rate of 47 percent of the dirt we laid out for it. It's also got a removable battery, so you can buy a spare to swap it as needed to keep those longer cleanups going. With a stylish moonstone finish, it can be used for both hard flooring and carpets. The nine different brush attachments make it really versatile, too—it even converts to a handheld vacuum!

Get the Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum for $259.99 (Save $59.01)

3. Less than $65: A top-notch air fryer toaster oven

Best things to buy at Target: Cuisinart air fryer.

For a two-in-one machine you won't regret giving up counter space for, check out the Cuisinart ARF-25 compact toaster oven, which is currently on sale for $64.99. While the retail price is now listed at $69.99 on Amazon, we saw this same machine going for as much as $100 elsewhere! Ranked among the best air fryers we've ever tested, this handy little appliance, which was only recently de-crowned as the best-valued airy fryer on the market by the Cosori Premium 5.8-quart model ($119.99), wowed with its wide basket, which allowed our food to cook more evenly in testing. It doesn't have a lot of bells and whistles—you won't find any fancy cooking presets here—but that's also part of its charm, as you can just turn the temperature dial up and go. There's not even any preheating required!

Get the Cuisinart ARF-25 Compact Toaster Oven for $64.99 (Save $3.89)

4. More than 40% off: This skin-clearing serum

The TruSkin Tea Tree Clear Skin Serum claims to unclog pores, soothe aggravated skin and improve skin tone.

There's a growing number of people turning to tea tree oil for beauty ailments such as acne, and this TruSkin tea tree clear skin serum claims to do just that with the help of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and retinol. Together, these ingredients work to help unclog pores and improve the look and feel of your skin. More than 6,400 Amazon customers reported trying it on both light and dark skin and gave it a collective 4.3-star rating, indicating that it definitely gets the job done. Totally vegan friendly and cruelty-free, this serum can be applied two to three times a week. You'll get a 30-milliliter bottle, which is big enough to try it out for a few months. And if you don't like it? The manufacturer offers a 90-day money-back guarantee. Several reviewers suggest it works best when you allow your skin to slowly adapt to using it, and some have even gone so far as to say that it has changed their life by preventing breakouts. Normally $39.99, it's currently $24.79 and drops even further to $22.79 when you click the coupon code beneath the price.

Get TruSkin Tea Tree Clear Skin Serum for $22.79 (Save $17.20)

5. Save up to $50: A brand-new Amazon Fire tablet

Amazon’s Fire 7 Tablet is a solid pick for those who want basic internet function at a low price point.

Every so often, Amazon offers great deals on its line of Fire tablets, but blink and you might miss them. Right now, there are particularly great markdowns on three different models. Firstly, you can get the Amazon Fire 7 tablet with 16 gigabytes (GB) of storage for $10 off at $39.99 (down 20% from $49.99). This ad-supported device, which is among the best tablets will display sponsored screensavers on the lock screen we've tested. If that's not a problem, however, you'll get a tablet with a 7-inch display, a fast 1.3GHz quad-core processor and up to seven-hour battery life that's great for casual web surfing, reading books or watching videos. While it certainly wasn't our favorite model of the bunch we tried, we thought it would make for a fine option for someone looking for one of these devices on the cheap.

Alternately, you can step up to the ad-supported Fire HD 8 tablet with 32GB of storage for $64.99, which is down $25 from the regular price of $89.99. Looking for a tablet for kids? We found the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet the be the absolute best option on the market for young ones thanks to its easy set up and use. We also loved its pre-installed apps and ad-free content. Right now, it's $89.99, or $50 off its regular price of $139.99 in blue, pink or purple. Each device comes with a rugged kid-proof case and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes tons of curated content for young ones.

