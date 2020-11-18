The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed.com
·5 min read
Sap up these Amazon deals before they vanish.
Sap up these Amazon deals before they vanish.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With just two weeks to go before Black Friday 2020, things are certainly heating up on the deals front. As more and more sales crop up, we're doing our due diligence to research these discounts, helping our readers not to fall prey to price inflation or marketing schemes.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our recommendations right to your inbox.

This Tuesday, we've found can't-miss price drops on everything from top-performing iRobot Roombas to affordable Sony headphones and plenty more that will not only make awesome holiday gifts this year, but are totally worth treating yourself to. Keep scrolling to find our picks.

1. Save $200: This little Roomba that we adore

This robot vacuum will be your new best friend.
This robot vacuum will be your new best friend.

If you know someone hoping to unwrap a robot vacuum under the tree this year (maybe you?), the iRobot Roomba i6+ is a top-tier choice. A slightly more pared-down model of our favorite robot vacuum on the market, the Roomba i7+ ($799), you'll be getting many of the same standout cleaning features at a fraction of the price. In our review of this model, we loved that it can not only empty itself out via its included charging base, it also navigates from room to room with ease. Another highlight was its Genius update, which allows you to focus it on trouble areas, such as entryways, and away from sensitive areas. While this little robot vac normally retails for $799.99, you can currently save $200 to nab it for just $599.99—but only through midnight tonight, November 17.

Get the iRobot Roomba i6+ for $599.99 (Save $200)

2. More than $15 off: A sparkling water maker for seltzer in seconds

Shop and save on a SodaStream today.
Shop and save on a SodaStream today.

For my fellow sparkling water addicts out there, allow me to introduce you to the SodaStream Fizzi. This is the type of kitchen gadget that you didn't even know you needed, but once you have it, you'll be kicking cans to the curb while enjoying super-fizzy sparkling water in mere seconds. This kit comes with everything you need: a carbonated water maker, a 1-liter carbonating bottle and a 60-liter CO2 cylinder cartridge, so you won't have to shell out extra for any additional accessories. Although we haven't tested this specific model, we concluded that these machines are worth every penny for their convenience factor alone in our review of the Sodastream Source ($314.99). With close to 3,000 glowing reviews on Amazon for the Fizzi, the masses clearly agree with our assessment. Typically, it hovers right around $85, but it's currently down to just $69, saving you a total of $16.19.

Get the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Kit for $69 (Save $16.19)

3. 24% off: A top-rated Kamado-style grill

Make grilling season a year-round affair.
Make grilling season a year-round affair.

Kamado grills are the newest, hottest members on the grill scene and can serve as a grill, smoker and even an outdoor oven rolled into one. While the typically high prices of these machines can be hard to swallow—some models sell for well over $1,000!—Amazon currently has a great deal of the day on the Kamado Joe Classic II charcoal grill. Once a whopping $1,099, it's 24% cheaper than usual and down to just $839.30—but only through midnight tonight! When we tested the slightly newer Classic III version ($1,600) in our roundup, it performed well throughout each cooking test we put it through. We also enjoyed its bevy of accessories, though we did have some issues with the lid staying open. Still, if you're tempted to make a switch to a ceramic grill, this deal is one you'll definitely want to consider.

Get the Kamado Joe Classic II Charcoal Grill for $839.20 (Save $239.80)

4. $112 discount: These affordable-yet-impressive Sony headphones

Ahhhh, noise-cancelation.
Ahhhh, noise-cancelation.

If you've been in the market for a great pair of noise-canceling headphones, you probably already know that these types of cans can be quite pricey. They don't have to cost you a fortune, however. Sony's WH-CH710Ns, usually $199.99, are currently more than half off their normal price at just $88—that's back down to their Prime Day low! In our testing of these over-ears, we found they offered premium features for an affordable price, which is why they deserved a spot in our roundup of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. They feature a sleek design, excellent, 30+ hour battery life and consistent Bluetooth connectivity, all of which were on par with some of our more expensive picks, like the WH-1000XM3s ($226.99) or, our all-time favorite, the WH-1000XM4s ($278). For amazing sound quality on a budget, you seriously can't go wrong.

Get the Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones for $88 (Save $111.99)

5. Less than $30: This electric toothbrush with close to 20,000 reviews

Kick your gum health into overdrive.
Kick your gum health into overdrive.

Anyone who's serious about dental hygiene knows that an electric toothbrush is the way to go for a sparkling clean smile: Their motorized heads are thought to be more effective at removing plaque and surface stains than a traditional toothbrush. Right now, our favorite affordable option, the Oral-B Pro 1000, is $10 off its usual asking price, going for just $29.99. We deemed it a reliable, no-frills brush that makes your mouth feel clean as can be, plus, it was super user-friendly. It even features a pressure sensor which will alert you with a changing sound if you're brushing too hard. Pretty fancy, eh?

Get the Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $10)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Amazon sale: Shop top deals on Sony headphones, iRobot Roombas and more

Latest Stories

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • Case dismissed against lawmaker accused of damaging monument

    A judge in Virginia dismissed charges on Monday that were filed against a prominent Black state senator after police said that she and others conspired to damage a Confederate monument in the city of Portsmouth. The Virginian-Pilot reports the charges against state Sen. Louise Lucas were dismissed at the request of Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales. Judge Claire Cardwell, who was brought in from Richmond because local judges recused themselves, dismissed the case.

  • Georgia recount by hand finds 2,500 new ballots that favour Trump by 2 to 1

    Election officials maintain new votes won’t change Georgia’s overall result, with Joe Biden widely projected as winning the state

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Ivanka Trump claims the media's "silent" on violence against conservatives as Proud Boys clash in DC

    Selectively edited video wrongly showing Trump supporters as victims of violence was shared in right-wing circles

  • 87-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa tests positive for COVID-19

    Grassley, 87, serves as president pro tempore of the Senate and is currently the longest-serving senator of a major party.

  • Man accused of shooting two police officers at Breonna Taylor protest indicted by grand jury

    Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

  • Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added."If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." > "More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden says about Trump administration's refusal to help his transition and COVID-19 plans https://t.co/kFrcNHA9Vf pic.twitter.com/BVDTk1mu7y> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • In abrupt reversal, Michigan’s largest county certifies election results

    Allies of President Donald Trump had celebrated the initial deadlock in Wayne County, even though the dispute was highly unlikely to alter the outcome of the election.

  • Delay sought after lawyers for woman on death row get virus

    The two attorneys representing the first woman scheduled to be put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades are seeking to delay her execution because they’ve contracted coronavirus visiting their client. The lawyers for Lisa Montgomery — who is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Dec. 8 at a federal prison in Indiana — asked a federal judge in Washington to extend the amount of time to file a clemency petition with the Justice Department. At a hearing on Monday, Sandra Babcock, a human rights professor and director of the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide, argued that Montgomery is indigent, severely mentally ill and can’t aid in filing her own clemency petition because she only has a “sheet of paper and a single crayon” in her cell at a federal prison in Texas, where she’s being held.

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • US Air Force chief’s top modernization priorities aren’t what you think they are

    "I’m not so much enamored with airplanes," the Air Force's top general told Defense News.

  • Kamala Harris receives congratulatory welcome from several GOP senators who haven't acknowledged Biden’s win

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday returned to the Senate floor, where she cast the decisive vote to block President Trump's controversial pick for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton. Before that, though, she received a series of what appeared to be congratulatory greetings from a number of her Republican colleagues, including some who haven't yet publicly acknowledged Trump's defeat.Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) have laid low when it comes to their stance on the election — Lankford has said President-elect Joe Biden should be receiving intelligence briefings during the "contested election" — but they both offered congratulations to Harris on Tuesday, as did Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who has previously said it "looks like it will be President Biden." Less surprisingly, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who was one of the first sitting GOP lawmakers to publicly acknowledge Biden's victory, also paid his dues.> VP Elect Sen. Kamala Harris was warmly embraced by GOP senators on the floor, many offering her congratulations despite still siding w/ Trump> > “Congratulations,” said GOP Sen Lankford to Harris> > Graham gave her a fist bump> > Sens Tim Scott, Rounds & Sasse also congratulated her> > — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) November 17, 2020The most confusing moment, though, came when Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) gave Harris a fist bump.> Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returns to the Senate floor to cast a vote today.> > Here, Harris can be seen extending her fist to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for a bump. pic.twitter.com/3Mtaaykjpl> > — The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020Graham has been quite vocal about his support for Trump's election challenges, and a friendly exchange with Harris certainly doesn't confirm that he's switching sides, but it does at least hint that he's aware of the reality of her victory.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’