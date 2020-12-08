The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

Melissa Lee, Reviewed
These are the best Amazon deals of the day.
It’s fair to say that December is quite a chaotic month. Between preparing for inclement weather and playing Santa for your loved ones, it’s one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year. As a result, things can get expensive, and fast—but that’s what Reviewed’s hard-working deals team is here for. Today, we’ve spotted big price drops at Amazon on amazing gifts and winter must-haves, and you’re certainly not going to want to miss ‘em.

From one of our favorite running watches to a pair of thermal waterproof gloves, today’s Amazon deals are seriously unbeatable. Without further ado, keep scrolling to check out the five most exciting markdowns at the e-retailer this Tuesday.

1. A 41% price drop: This Reviewed-approved running watch

The Garmin Forerunner 645 with Music looks great and performs even better for the serious runner.
When we sought out to find the best running watches in the market, we were pleased with the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, which was a close runner-up to the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music ($309.99), our No.1 pick. Although the 645 had its flaws—for instance, we didn’t think that it provided enough data for more advanced runners—it was still a great choice, thanks to its modern design and tracking abilities that include distance, time and pace. We also found it to be fairly lightweight and comfortable to wear, which is especially important when you’re rocking a watch during an intense workout. You can grab this tried-and-true favorite at Amazon for $263.95, down a little more than $186 (or 41%) from its retail price of $449.99.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music for $263.95 (Save $186.04)

2. Less than $30: This three-pack of Cuisinart mixing bowls

These mixing bowls wowed us in testing.
While Cuisinart baking tools are some of the best in the game, they often come with lofty price tags, too. Thankfully, deals on the beloved brand aren’t too infrequent—for instance, you can snag our favorite mixing bowls, the Cuisinart CTG-00-SMB stainless steel set of three, for $26.21 when you click the additional coupon beneath the price, saving you almost $32 from the retail price of $64. Dubbed as some of our all-time favorite baking tools, we loved these bowls for the lightweight, yet durable build. They shouldn’t go in the microwave, however, they work excellently on stovetops as a double-boiler for melting butter or chocolate. Best of all, each lid comes with its own air-tight plastic lid.

Get the Cuisinart CTG-00-SMB Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids for $26.21 (Save $31.81)

3. Save $250: This iRobot Roomba vacuum guaranteed to make anyone’s holiday

Grab this robot vac with major suction power on sale.
Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or surprise someone with an amazing present, the iRobot Roomba i6+ is a great option, especially because it’s currently on sale. Once $799.99, you can grab this robot vac for $549.99, giving you a solid $250 in savings. When we did an in-depth review of this model, we found that the iRobot Roomba i7+ ($699) was a better value, but the i6+ still had several redeeming features that we loved. It absolutely killed it in our dirt pickup tests (on average, it suctioned up 10.45-grams of dirt, the same as the i7+) and the accompanying app was super useful. You can tell it to clean specific rooms and schedule cleanings, and, best of all, it’s self-emptying, so you’ll never have to see the dirt and grime it picks up.

Get the iRobot Roomba i6+ for $549.99 (Save $250)

4. Down 15%: These best-selling touch screen thermal gloves

Nab these winter-ready gloves just in time for snow storm season.
When it comes to touch screen gloves, you tend to sacrifice warmth for the sake of being able to use your phone. However, the OZERO waterproof winter gloves, once $29.83, now $25.35, manages to combine the best of both worlds thanks to the super toasty design and touch screen fingertips. Available in sizes small to XXL, these wind- and waterproof gloves are made from an artificial suede leather shell and insulated polyester cotton. They have a 4.2-star rating from nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers who were thrilled with the top-quality design, finding that they were super comfortable, too. The company even pledges that they’re suitable for temperatures up to -30 degrees Fahrenheit!

Get the OZERO Waterproof Winter Gloves for $25.35 (Save $4.48)

5. 28% off: This bite-size humidifier with rave reviews

Despite its small size, this humidifier packs a punch.
When you think of a bedroom humidifier, chances are, you imagine a large appliance that takes up a ton of space. However, the TaoTronics humidifier, normally $37.99, now $27.19 with the 28% markdown, weighs in at less than 2 pounds and is super quiet. The cool-mist humidifier features an easy-to-use dial knob control, while the 8-liter tank is a breeze to clean. Designed to provide temporary relief for coughs and congestion, it has a 4.6-star rating from more than 8,200 Amazon shoppers who found it to be especially effective for small spaces. One buyer dubbed it as “the quietest humidifier [they’ve] ever used,” while another placed it in their office and found that the tank was large enough to last through an entire eight-hour workday—plus, it helped them breathe better.

Get the TaoTronics Humidifier for $27.19 (Save $10.80)

