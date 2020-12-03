The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

Melissa Lee, Reviewed
·5 min read
The deals over at Amazon haven&#39;t ended quite yet!
The deals over at Amazon haven't ended quite yet!

Editor's Note: Prices may have changed since Tuesday for these deals. For the most recent top deals on Amazon, check out our new story here.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the deals have disappeared! Much-loved e-retailers like Amazon are still offering incredible festive price drops, just in time to begin your holiday shopping (we see you, procrastinators). Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the kiddos or your favorite chef, the site definitely has you covered.

From a Reviewed-approved pair of headphones to best-selling Lego sets, there are tons of must-shop markdowns available at Amazon this Tuesday. Without further ado, keep scrolling to snag the five best deals of the day.

1. Down 20%: This much-loved Dash rapid egg cooker

Buyers love this Dash egg cooker, and you can grab your own for less at Amazon.
Buyers love this Dash egg cooker, and you can grab your own for less at Amazon.

Upon hearing about the cult-favorite Dash rapid egg cooker—a device that pledges to poach, hard boil or scramble eggs with ease—we absolutely had to take it for a whirl. Complete with a 4.6-star rating from nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers, we were pleasantly surprised by our results. Once we got familiarized with how the device works, we were met with perfectly poached eggs and incredible, fluffy omelets. Today, the six-capacity egg cooker is on sale for $15.99, falling 20% from its normal $19.99, while the larger 12-egg option is discounted to $22.49—that's down 25% from $29.99.

2. Save up to 20%: Fan-favorite Lego sets

Lego sets are a guaranteed win for any giftee.
Lego sets are a guaranteed win for any giftee.

Let’s be honest: Legos are a universal gift. Everyone loves these fun little sets, and right now, Amazon has tons on sale, ranging from this Lego Duplo Minnie’s birthday party collection, once $19.99 and now $17.99, to this awesome Boba Fett helmet from Star Wars, normally $59.99 and on sale for $47.99. Whether you’re hunting down a present that will make you the parent of the year or searching for a must-have activity amid quarantine (this Central Perk building kit from Friends, on sale for $47.99, is a personal fave!), Legos are an awesome option—especially when they're on sale.

Get Lego Sets from $11.99 (Save $3 to $13.99)

3. $120 off: These super popular Sony Bluetooth headphones

The Sony WH1000XM3 are the best noise-canceling headphones we&#39;ve tested.
The Sony WH1000XM3 are the best noise-canceling headphones we've tested.

A Christmas gift that's guaranteed to please anyone this holiday season? Bluetooth headphones! Today, one of our favorite pairs, the Sony WH1000XM3, are on sale for $229.99, which is down $120 from their initial retail price of $349.99. (Note that they’re slightly cheaper here.) As one of our favorite picks for wireless headphones (they're the predecessor to our all-time favorites, the Sony WH1000XM4 (on sale for $298 at Amazon) we adored these babies for their incredible sound quality, noise cancelation and solid comfort level. Unlike other over-the-ear headphones we’ve tried, they were snug and nice to wear for long periods. In our in-depth review, we noted that jamming out with these on-ears was a pretty premium experience—and now that they’re on sale for less than $250, you can see for yourself.

Get the Sony WH1000XM3 for $229.99 (Save $120)

4. 17% off: This useful Bluetooth tracker with rave reviews

Where did I leave my keys again?
Where did I leave my keys again?

Everyone has lost their keys once or twice before. In fact, there are few things more annoying than when you’re heading out and can’t find them, making you late for your agenda. The Tile Mate is a super useful gadget specifically designed to help eliminate such situations by helping you find your keys in a matter of minutes. Once $47.99, this two-pack is currently on sale for $39.99—all you have to do is hook one of them onto your keys. (Note that they're slightly cheaper in gold at Walmart.) When you can't find your keys, simply head to the accompanying app, which will tell you where they’re located. They don’t just work with keys, either: You can throw one in your bag or attach it to any other item that you frequently lose. It’s the perfect gift for that loved one who has a hard time keeping track of their things!

Get the Tile Mate 2-Pack for $39.99 (Save $8)

5. An 8% markdown: These food storage containers that are perfect for leftovers

This stackable set made storage a breeze.
This stackable set made storage a breeze.

Rubbermaid's reputation for performance tends to precede its products. Besides the fact that the brand manufactures some of our favorite spatulas, kitchen trash cans and more, its food storage containers are top-notch. Today, you can snag a 14-piece Brilliance storage set—a.k.a., one of our top picks for food storage containers—for $34.66, which is 8% off the retail price of $37.79. While the collection wasn’t our all-time favorite (that honor went to the Pyrex Ultimate 10-piece set, $62.99), we found that they did an excellent job of keeping food fresh, plus, they’re stackable, which was helpful for storage needs. They did have some flaws—for instance, removing the lids was a pain, and some discoloration occurred after microwaving tomato sauce—but they still have an impressive 4.8-star rating from more than 6,500 Amazon shoppers.

Get the Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage 14-Piece for $34.66 (Save $3.13)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon sale: Save on Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, Legos and more today

