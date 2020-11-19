The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday

Shop and save this Wednesday on the best sous vide cookers and more at Amazon.
It's the most magical time of the day for bargain hunters: Yep, we're talking about daily Amazon sale time! Every day, the e-commerce giant drops tons of deals on bestselling devices, from smart garage door openers to immersion circulators and more.

As luck would have it, Wednesday's discounts are some of the best we've seen all week. From a top-rated loaf pan to a multitool that will make even the guy that's hard to shop for smile big, these picks shopping run the gamut category wise but all of them have a few things in common: they're budget-friendly, offer incredible performance and can make your life much easier.

1. Less than $15: One of the best loaf pans we've ever used

The perfect loaf, bite by bite.
Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and while it's likely to look a little different for most this year, you don't have to skip out on all the delicious food. Originally priced at $17.25, this Nordic Ware Naturals 1.5-pound loaf pan, which is one of the best loaf pans we've ever tried——is on sale right now for a mere $10.99 from its usual $17.25. In testing, we dug this 4.7-star rated aluminum pan for its simplicity. Perfect for when you want to avoid over-browning, this pick doesn't offer a nonstick coating, but it's delightful for pound cakes and other scrumptious baked goods. Our testers do advise that you hand wash it, though, as the aluminum doesn't fare too well in the dishwasher. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you should still be able to get it in time for Turkey Day if you act fast.

Get the Nordic Ware Naturals 1.5-Pound Loaf Pan for $10.99 (Save $6.26)

2. Less than $30: This smart garage door opener with more than 29,000 rave reviews

Never worry about leaving your garage door open again.
Opening your garage door doesn't have to be a hassle. With this 4.3-star rated Chamberlain MyQ smart garage door opener, you can do so with the touch of a button. Originally $39.98, it falls to $29.98 at Amazon today. Though we haven't yet tested it, this handy gadget has more than 29,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, proving that it's hugely popular with shoppers. Buyers say it's not only extremely easy to put in, it works with all major garage door openers made after 1993 (so long as they have standard safety sensors). "It's really a simple device and easy to install," described one Amazon reviewer. "I ... got it up and running in less than an hour. No hubs or anything else is needed—other than a WiFi signal. Works as expected and I will buy the second sensor, soon."

Get the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener MYQ-G0301 for $29.98 (Save $10)

3. 26% off: This multitool that makes a great gift for guys

This Leatherman multitool has so many helpful uses.
With close to 3,000 rave ratings on Amazon, this 4.7-star rated Leatherman Skeletool is one of the best-ranked multitools you can snag on the site. Originally $64.95, it drops to $47.95 for $17 in savings. Lightweight and made from stainless steel, this handy pick functions as several tools in one: a knife, pliers, a large exchangeable bit driver, wire-cutters and a carabiner/bottle opener. Ideal for the man that's extra-tough to buy gifts for, this item has incredible versatility. Reviewers on the site say it works especially well for those who want to save space but carry a lot of tools with them on a day-to-day basis: One construction worker noted that he even purchased it for on-the-job duties.

Get the Leatherman Skeletool for $47.95 (Save $17)

4. Bundle deal: One of the best sous vide cookers we've tried

The Anova Precision Cooker is one of the best immersion circulators we&#39;ve ever tried, and right now it&#39;s on sale.
Sous vide is a method of cooking that involves vacuum-sealing food in a plastic bag and then submerging it in water. Prepping meats and fish this way can result in incredibly tender and succulent meals, which is a big part of its appeal. The process, however, involves cooking grub slowly over time at a consistent water temperature. To do so, you'll need an immersion circulator (a.k.a., a sous vide cooker), which help water reach and hold ideal temps, reducing the risk of over- or undercooking food.

Right now, you can get one of the best immersion circulators on the market, the Anova Precision cooker, on sale as part of this bundle Amazon deal. Ordinarily $199 on its own, you can currently pick this cooker up with an added precision base for $149, so you'll be saving roughly $70 from its $218.92 value. In testing, we loved the simple, WiFi compatible device. We were also big fans of its sleek design, which features a touchscreen and a stainless-steel and matte finish. While it wasn't quite as accurate as other Anova-brand immersion circulators (namely, the Anova Precision Cooker Pro, $338), we still think it's a great option for folks who are just getting started with sous vide cooking.

Get the Anova Precision Cooker with Precision Base Bundle for $149 (Save $69.99)

5. Save $50: One of our favorite smart pet cameras

Pets love the Furbo, and so do pet parents!
Unsure what to buy the pet lover in your life this holiday season? Say hello to the 4.5-star rated Furbo camera. As one of the best smart pet cameras we've ever tested, this machine can help pet parents keep an eye on their fur babies from afar, speak a few words of encouragement, toss treats their way and more. Originally $249, you can get it on sale for $198.99 today, so you'll save $50. In testing, we loved that the Furbo is compatible with Alexa, has a streamlined designed and offers great video quality both day and night. For dogs especially, it can work wonders, as it uses artificial intelligence to understand exactly when a pupper is playing or barking and can send auto updates to an owner's smartphone via its custom app. Even refilling treats was a breeze with this easy-to-use offering!

Get the Furbo Camera for $198.99 (Save $50.01)

