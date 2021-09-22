The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday

Get over the midweek slump with Amazon deals on laptops, beauty products and so much more.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it's something for your kitchen to make cooking less stressful or some top-rated tech, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices you can find online. Whatever you need, Amazon deals have you covered.

Today, that includes deals on one of our favorite laptops, a variety of beauty essentials and an affordable robot vacuum, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they're "best of web" prices.

1. 15% off: One of our favorite laptops for students

Apple's 2020 MacBook Air is easy-to-use thanks to its trackpad, keyboard and processor.

If your current laptop isn't making the cut for your daily class workload, why not trade up with the 2020 Apple MacBook Air, available for as low as $849.99. Usually running shoppers $999, Amazon is not only offering a $49.01 price cut, but also an additional $100 in savings at checkout by checking the coupon box. We named this model one of the best laptops for students thanks to its M1 processor, shockingly good battery life (almost 13 hours!) and incredibly smooth trackpad and keyboard.

Get the Apple 2020 MacBook Air from $849.99 at checkout (Save $149.01)

2. Save $5 on 3: These top-rated beauty products

Whether you need to wash your face in the morning or keep your lips from cracking up, Amazon lets you package select beauty products and get savings back.

Lotions and moisturizers can get pricey, but if you're looking to stock up to battle the oncoming winter dryness, Amazon has a wide variety of beauty products that shoppers can bundle in threes to save $5 at checkout. For instance, you can grab a four-pack of the popular Burt's Bees moisturizing lip balm ($9.57), a 5.5-ounce container of PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash ($9.48) and a 16-ounce bottle of Neutrogena body gel cream ($8.39) all for $22.44 after the $5 savings. There are plenty of other products from other brands to mix and match, including Vaseline, CeraVe and Clean & Clear.

Save $5 on 3 Select Beauty Products

3. $13 off: Our favorite affordable immersion blender

Not only is the Braun MultiQuick 5 MQ505 super affordable, but also comes with a blending container and whipping attachment that make for great additions to your kitchen.

Blend in a flash with the Braun MultiQuick 5 immersion hand blender, on sale now for $51.95. Usually listed for $64.95, this 350-watt kitchen appliance can be yours at a 20% discount. We picked the MultiQuick 5 as the best affordable immersion blender for its rippled blending head featuring multiple speed settings and the way it pulled in ingredients without getting stuck to the bottom of the blending container.

Get the Braun MultiQuick 5 Immersion Hand Blender for $51.95 (Save $13)

4. Up to 25% off: These electric massagers

You can get this Zyllion chair massager and more of the brand's electric relaxation devices for comfy discounts at Amazon today.

Relax after a long day with the help of Zyllion massagers, on sale now for up to 25% off. You can turn any home chair into a makeshift massager with the Zyllion Shiatsu Kneading Massage Seat Cushion Pad with seat vibration and a user-friendly remote for $119.95—a $30 discount from its regular tag of $149.95. For something more portable, there's the Zyllion 3D Kneading Massage Pillow with eight shiatsu massage nodes and a strap to keep it secure on whatever surface you have it against for $41.20—a $13.75 price cut from the regular listing of $54.95.

Save up to 25% on Zyllion Electric Massagers

5. Save $80: This powerful robot vacuum

The Eufy 11S Max is a more powerful version of our favorite affordable robot vacuum.

If you're looking for a vacuum at a great price with powerful performance, Eufy 11S Max robot vacuum can meet you in the middle. The robot vacuum usually runs shoppers $249.99, but Amazon is offering it for $169.99, a 32% discount. The Max is a larger version of our favorite affordable robot vacuum, the Eufy 11S Slim ($149.99), which we adored for running quiet and strong self-navigating abilities. We found that the Max still has the ultra-slim 2.85-inch size and 100-minute battery life of the 11S Slim while boasting even more powerful suction.

Get the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max for $169.99 (Save $80)

