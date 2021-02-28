The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Nicole Briese, Reviewed
·6 min read
Get ready to shop these weekend deals &#39;til you drop.
Get ready to shop these weekend deals 'til you drop.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We don’t know about you, but for us, saving money is a 24-hour, seven days a week lifestyle. After all, who wants to pay full price for something that they could’ve gotten for $20 less somewhere else? You don’t have to give up your weekend to hunt down the best deals, though. We’ve already combed through Amazon’s daily offerings to see what’s worth picking up at the discounted prices, and what’s been marked down for a reason.

Standouts to shop this Saturday and Sunday include a portable car vacuum with an astounding amount of customer reviews and a pair of wireless earbuds that you can pop in for more musical walks without paying an arm and a leg. To find these and more of the best Amazon deals around, check out our list below.

1. $29 off: This attractive-yet-functional automatic trash can

Add a little magic to your kitchen with this automatic trash can.
Add a little magic to your kitchen with this automatic trash can.

If you’re looking for a trash can that won’t look like, well, trash, you’ve officially met your match in the iTouchless 13-gallon stainless-steel trash can. Ranking among the best kitchen trash cans we’ve ever had the pleasure (yes, pleasure!) of testing, it will not only lend a upscale look to your décor, it’s got an automated sensor that means you won’t have to touch it when you’re throwing away icky items, like meat packaging, for instance. It’s got an activated carbon filter to seal in unpleasant aromas, and an easy-to-clean stainless-steel exterior to boot. There’s even a retainer ring to keep your 13-gallon bag in place—just make sure Fido’s tall doesn’t accidentally set its motion sensor off. We certainly aren’t its only fans: This can is also backed by a whopping 37,000 (and counting!) Amazon shoppers, who think it’s the bee’s knees, and right now, it’s $29.01 off its normal cost, so you can get it for just under $70.

Get the iTouchless 13-Gallon Stainless-Steel Trash Can for $69.99 (Save $29.01)

This little sucker has more than 117.00 Amazon reviews alone.
This little sucker has more than 117.00 Amazon reviews alone.

I don’t know about you, but my car is one of the first areas to suffer in the wake of my daily chaos. Frankly, it could use a good vacuuming on any given day, but I’m not always able to stop off to the car wash or gas station to tinker around with the quarter machines. According to Amazon shoppers—nearly 117,000 of them—this ThisWorx portable car vacuum cleaner is the tool I’ve been missing in my life. This thing truly appears to have it all: a 16-foot power cord that plugs into a 12-volt lighter port, a lightweight, 2.4-pound body, three all-purpose nozzles for various suctioning capabilities and an ergonomic handle that will make it easy on your hands. It even comes with a handy little carrying bag! Summed up one happy camper: “Powerful for a little vacuum with a lot of attachable options. Easy to set up and the cable is long enough to reach the boot at the back. Easy to clean and empty. Very impressed with this product.”

Get the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner for $34.97 (Save $4.98)

3. Down 32%: This best-selling ring light

Put your best face forward&#x002014;even online.
Put your best face forward—even online.

With many of us having worked at home for the better part of a year, you’re likely well aware of the powerful effect that good lighting can have on your online presence. Whether you’re looking to make Instagram Reels, brighten yourself up in a Zoom call or kickstart a YouTube channel, you’d do well to invest in this best-selling UBeesize 10-inch ring light. Originally priced at $46.99 and on sale for $39.99, you can get it for $31.99 when you check off the coupon code beneath the price. Considering that we found this same light going for as much as $65 dollars elsewhere, that means you’ll be getting this thing for an absolute steal! The dimmable ring light features three different light colors with 11 brightness settings to choose from. There‘s a flexible phone holder included at the center, and the included tripod stand extends up to 50 inches tall. There’s even a Bluetooth remote, so you can control it from afar! Next to 30,000 Amazon reviewers are singing its praises, too, marveling at how sturdy it is for the price.

Get the UBeesize 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light with Extendable Tripod Stand for $31.99 (Save $15)

4. A 33% price cut: These pan-saving baking mats

Keep your bakeware in mint condition with these handy mats.
Keep your bakeware in mint condition with these handy mats.

If you tuned into our recent Instagram post on silicone baking mats, you already know what lifesavers they can be for your best baking pans. While we haven't yet tested the highly rated Folia three-piece set that's currently on sale here, having fallen from $20.99 to $13.99, we tried out a similar Silpat version ($24.99) and found it to be comparable parchment paper, yielding similar cooking results. The upside? It's more cost-effective, since its both washable and reusable. This sale set of three is made from food-grade silicone and has earned a seal of approval from more than 2,700 Amazon shoppers. It's also got a nonstick surface that will help to prevent food from sticking to these tri-colored mats.

Get the Folai Silicone Non-Stick Baking Mats for $13.99 (Save $7)

5. $40 off: Our favorite affordable headphones of all time

You won&#39;t find a better pair of wireless buds for the price.
You won't find a better pair of wireless buds for the price.

When it comes to affordable earbuds, AirPods aren’t where it’s at. Instead, allow us to direct you to the best-valued pair of all time—the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. With an eight to 10-hour battery life, a flexible fit that allows them to practically “disappear” insider your ear and a “minimalist and intuitive” accompanying app, they offer plenty of bang for your buck—especially since they’re on sale right now for just over $100. (Note that you may be able to get them for less with an eligible trade-in at Samsung). While they can sound a smidge tinny from time to time, they provide solid overall audio, and, considering the value you’re getting for the cost, it’s a relatively small gripe.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $109.99 (Save $40)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Today's best finds include a best-selling ring light and more

