The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Nicole Briese, Reviewed
This weekend's best sale items include some of our favorite products of all time.

Now that the holiday is over, you might expect that all the good sales have ended with it, but you’d be very, very wrong. Not only does today happen to be Boxing Day—one of the biggest shopping days of the year—Amazon is chock-full of the same great deals we saw on the site all season long—if not better.

Case in point? Today, for instance, you can snag one of our favorite pair of wireless headphones at the lowest price we’ve ever seen them go for. And, while you’re at it, why not pick up one of our favorite baking pans, which is going for a 16% discount? To check out these sale finds and more, check out our list of the five best Amazon deals you can get this weekend below.

1. Up to 23% off: This handy egg cooker with nearly 27,000 reviews

If there's one thing we've learned in quarantine, it's that a good home-cooked meal takes work! If you're feeling cooking fatigue to the max post-holiday, do yourself a favor and pick up the Dash Rapid six-egg cooker. This little puppy can whip you up an omelette, a poached egg, a hard-boiled egg and more in a snap. While getting the right water level takes a little practice, once you master it, you'll be an egg cooking fool, with perfect results being churned out with little to no work at all in our tests. No wonder it's got nearly 27,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon! Right now, you can get the six-egg model, regularly $19.99, for $15.99 at Amazon. (Note that you can also get a seven-egg model on sale at Target for $14.99, down from $17.39.) Have a larger family? You can also get the 12-egg model for $22.99, which is down from $29.99.

Get the Dash Rapid 6-Egg Cooker for $15.99 (Save $4)

Get the Dash Rapid 12-Egg Cooker for $22.99 (Save $7)

2. Less than $20: This DIY slime kit

Looking for something to do with the kiddos now that the holidays are over? Check out this DIY slime kit, which is sure to provide hours of fun—at least if the more than 11,000 Amazon customer reviews are any indicator. Complete with 18 different slimes, three cutting utensils, two plastic straws,12 colored glitters, two bags of sugared paper, three bags of beads and six bags of foam balls, this kit has everything you'll need to make your slime any way you like—and for 50% off, no less! Usually $39.99, you can get this No. 1 best-seller for just $19.99 for a limited time.

Get the DIY Slime Toy Kit for $19.99 (Save $20)

3. Lowest price of all time: A pair of the best wireless headphones we've tried

Not only were the Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds generally excellent in our testing, at $66.29, they’re currently marked down to the best price we’ve ever seen on them. Normally $119.99, that’s a 45% discount! While they’ve got a larger, more bulbous shape in your ear than the ever-popular Apple AirPods Pro ($199), making them a bit too big to leave in for extended wear, they had very good sound quality, “superb” wireless range and the battery life was nothing to sniff at (they last for five hours according to the company). We also liked that they offered some protection against sweat and moisture, though not quite as much as their successors, the Jabra Elite Active 65t (91.41). Combined, all of these features placed these buds amongst the best wireless headphones of 2020.

Get the Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds for $66.29 (Save $53.70)

4. Down 16%: Our favorite springform baking pan

Christmas may be over, but your baking spree doesn’t have to end! This Hiware springform baking pan, which is regularly priced at $24.99, is just over $20 right now. Particularly handy for baking cheesecakes, ice cream cakes and fruit tarts, it comes complete with three different-sized pans: a 4-, 7- and 9-inch pan. In testing, they created “delicious” cakes sans the burning, leaking batter or sticking we experienced with other springform models. While it was slightly more difficult to clean thanks to the slight dome construction, we found the results to be worth it, and we'd be willing to bet you will do—especially at this price.

Get the Hiware Springform Baking Pan for $20.99 (Save $4)

5. From $2: Select Kindle books

If you happened to get a new Kindle for Christmas, boy, do we have some good news for you! Through tonight, December 26, only, a selection of Kindle reads have been marked down as low as $1.99. That means you can pick up top-rated selections, like Lois Lowry’s classic, The Giver, normally $7.99, for $2.99, or Scott O’Dell’s Island of the Blue Dolphins, usually $8.99, for $1.99, so you can kickstart your Kindle library on the cheap. Look for titles marked “Deal of the Day” to get the deal.

Get Kindle Books from $1.99

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Get the Jabra 65t Elites for the lowest price ever and more

