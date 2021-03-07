The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Shop your way into the weekend.

Between the Big Winter Sale that's happening at Amazon right now, which features huge savings on home, kitchen and more and the site's everyday savings, there's a lot going on at the retailer. Everything—and we do mean everything—that you could ever want for seems to be on sale.

With so many Amazon deals to shop, it can be hard to suss out what's actually worth shopping and what's, well, a whole lot of marked-down junk. That's why we've rounded up five of the best discounts the e-store has to offer. Whether you need a knife sharpener to combat dull kitchen knives or a hammock that you can kick back in as the weather heats up, there's something here for everyone. Check out the list below for more stellar savings.

1. $15 credit with a purchase: Amazon gift cards

Stock up on gift cards to save.

Gift cards make for the perfect gift for the person who's notoriously tough to shop for. And right now, select new Amazon gift card customers can get a $15 site credit with their purchase of $50 worth of them. That's just enough to buy that sweet pair of leggings or awesome tool kit you've had your eye on. To get the deal, you'll first need to log in to your account and check this link to see if you are eligible. If so, you can use promo code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout when you buy a single $50 gift card. You can also add multiple gift cards of different denominations to your cart to get the credit, so long as they add up to $50. There are tons of cool virtual or print-at-home options to choose from, ranging from celebratory happy birthday cards to general thank you messages that will be perfect for your child's teacher. Once your gift card purchase has been completed, the credit will be added to your Amazon account within three days (or, if it's being physically delivered, after it's been shipped). The deal runs through to June 28, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Get a $15 Amazon credit with the purchase of $50 in Amazon gift cards

2. Less than $20: A mini version of one of our favorite Dutch ovens

Prepare soups and stews in this classic Dutch oven.

Dutch ovens are great for making sauces, soups and stews, and they don't get much better than a Le Creuset. The popular brand's 8-ounce mini round cocotte, which is a smaller version of the 5.5-quart Dutch oven ($349.95) our Reviewed team ranked as one of the best on the market, has dropped from $25.95 to $19.95 for a 23% savings. We found that the larger pick made perfect meals every time. We also loved its large handles, a feature that has seemingly carried over to this pot's smaller sibling, as well. The compact size of this sale version make it perfect for cooking up a small batch of gravy or single servings of French onion soup or casserole, and at this price, you can afford to grab more than one to impress your future house guests. Like the 5.5-quart model, this mini pick is also dishwasher- and oven-safe up to 500 degrees and comes with a secure stoneware lid with a round knob that's designed to trap in heat and moisture.

Get the Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte for $19.95 (Save $6)

3. 33% off: This top-rated garage door opener

Operate your garage door with your smartphone.

If you're looking for an easy way to increase your security, a smart garage door opener could be a great place to start. And currently, you can get a top-rated model from a brand we love—the Chamberlain MyQ GO401-E smart garage door opener—for less than $30, since it's fallen from its usual $39.98 to just $26.98. This opener has a solid 4.5 stars from close to 4,000 Amazon buyers, who describe it as working "flawlessly," being "awesome" and "easy to install." The last point is one we also called out in our own review of a similar model, the MyQ GO301 (currently unavailable). Once set up, you can easily control and monitor your garage door from your smartphone app, as well as receive real-time notifications whenever it opens or closes. While it doesn't have the greatest smart home integration (no Alexa commands here!), it's still a useful device for any household with a garage—especially at this price point. Whether you want to feel safer, have the door open automatically for you right when you get home or make sure your kids aren't taking your car out for a joyride, this could be the device for you.

Get the Chamberlain MYQ-GO401-E Garage Door Opener for $26.98 (Save $13)

4. Save nearly $50: Our favorite knife sharpener

We highly recommend this knife sharpener.

Even the blades in the most expensive, best quality kitchen knife set will go dull over time, which is why a knife sharpener is a useful tool to have in the kitchen. The Chef's Choice Trizor XV EdgeSelect professional electric knife sharpener, now marked down from $150 to $105.29, is a great investment in this respect. In fact, we named it the best knife sharpener on the market. Ideal for those with seriously pricey collections, it offers three sharpening stages, the last of which will leave your knife ready to cut right through a ripe tomato like butter. It also kept our knives sharper for longer than other models we tested. Guides hold the knife in place at the right angle, so it's nearly impossible to use incorrectly. Don't just take our word for it, though: This machine has more than 6,700 Amazon reviews from buyers who gave it a collective 4.-7 stars, noting that it makes even pocket knives come out razor-sharp.

Get the Chef's Choice Trizor XV EdgeSelect Professional Electric Knife Sharpener for $105.92 (Save $44.08)

5. Up to $17 off: A hammock with close to 27,000 reviews

Lounge all day long in this top-rated hammock.

Few Amazon items are as universally loved as this hammock from Wise Owl, which is currently 39% off its usual $43.95 price tag at $26.95, appears to be—it's got nearly 27,000 near-perfect ratings! "You will not be disappointed," wrote one happy buyer of this pick. The consensus among others is that this lounger is of a good quality, comfortable and comes at a great value for money. Made from 210T parachute nylon, it comes with straps, though there are promotions in the extra savings section on other accessories, too, such as sleeves or underquilts, that can help complete your set-up. It's perfect for the backyard when you want a little r&r,, but you can also bring it along on camping or backpacking trips, since it reportedly packs down to be no bigger than a grapefruit, making it easy to fit in your backpack. While it has a 400-pound weight limit, taller folks may want to opt for the the two-person option for more leg room.

Get the Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for from $26.95 (Save $3 to $17)

