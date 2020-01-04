The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Save big on products that will make your life easier in the new year.

So we made it to the first weekend of the new year. Woohoo! I think that calls for a celebration—like some online shopping. Thankfully, there's a ton of incredible products on sale at Amazon, so you can get something great without spending too much. Even better, these products can help you hit your New Year's resolutions, too, such as robot vacuums to keep a clean home or coffee makers, so you curb your Starbucks habit. Here are all the ways you can save this weekend.

1. Under $10: This adorable tea strainer that actually works

Take your loose leaf tea brewing to the next level. More

This manatee-shaped tea infuser is as cute as it is functional. The Manatea the best tea infuser we've ever tested because tea leaves won't slip through the holes and its easy to clean. Plus, who doesn't love a good pun? Right now, you can get it for less than $10, which is the perfect excuse to get into loose leaf tea brewing this year.

Get the Fred Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser for $7.99 (Save $2.01)

2. Lowest price: Our favorite single-serve coffee maker

Brew the perfect cup of joe with this pod machine. More

The new year is a great time to think about all the money you've spent on frivolous things during the previous one—like coffee. To lower your caffeine budget it's best to make it at home. Right now, the Keurig K-Cafe is at it's lowest price, which is a great way to start making it at home. It's the most versatile single-serve coffee maker we've ever tested because it allows you to brew espresso shots or a regular cup of joe. It even comes with a milk frother, so you can make your morning coffee extra fancy.

Get the Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker for $99.99 (Save $80)

3. Under $15: Glass food storage and bakeware

You can't go wrong with Pyrex. More

Not only does Pyrex make the best food storage containers we've ever tested, but we also recommend these glass baking dishes for casseroles and more. Right now, you can get an 8-piece set that includes both for just under $15. The set comes basically everything you need for large and small baking dishes as well as some leftover storage. This is an incredible deal and a great way to up your meal prep game for the upcoming year.

Get the Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Bakeware and Food Storage Set, 8-Piece for $14.88 (Save $5.68)

4. $50 off: A smart robot vacuum to do your dirty work