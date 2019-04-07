These are the 5 best Amazon deals this weekend

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Yay, it's the weekend! Now, you have time do so many more things like run errands or do some personal shopping. Personally, I still prefer to do my shopping online from the comfort of my couch. Not only do you not have to deal with hoards of people, but you can easily check the sale prices of online stores like Amazon.

Here at Reviewed, we have a team of deal hunters looking for the best prices on the best products we've tested in our lab in Cambridge, MA. So not only do we know incredible products, but we make sure you're getting your money's worth by buying them at their lowest prices. Today on Amazon, we found great deals on smart bulbs, Instant Pots, a Vitamix, and more.

1. Under $20: An egg cooker to streamline breakfast

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it does take a bit of work if you want something other than cereal. Cooking eggs, in particular, is quite difficult. Too many times the yolk is overly runny or overcooked, essentially ruining your breakfast. Thankfully, this egg cooker from Dash cooks every style of egg perfectly and will help you whip up deviled eggs as an appetizer or a quick breakfast.

When we tested this egg cooker, we found that it actually works and still use it to make a quick breakfast in the office. Right now, you can knock $4 off the price tag.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $15.99 (Save $4)

2. Under $20: One of our favorite graters for cheese and more

Whether your shredding cheese for mashed potatoes or want fresh Parmesan on your pasta, a grater is essential. After testing a variety of graters, this one from KitchenAid was one of our favorites. We liked that it's a big grater, which means there's more surface area to quickly make thick, chunky shreds on the coarse side, and it comes with an attachable container to easily catch shreds. It might have been our winner if the fine side wasn't so frustrating to use. Right now, you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the KitchenAid Box Grater for $17.99 (Save $2)

3. Under $50: A small portable charger to take anywhere

We use our phones a lot when we're out and about, and you don't want to be lugging around a huge, heavy portable charger when you need some extra juice. Thankfully, this one from Anker is small enough to fit in a backpack, small purse, or even a back pocket. It's also powerful enough to deliver over 4.5 chargers to an iPhone X, has fast charging capabilities, and two USB ports for multiple devices. Right now, you can get it for $8 off.

Get the Anker PowerCore 20000 Redux Portable Charger for $41.99 (Save $8)

4. Under $100: The cult-favorite Instant Pot at a low price

Your mom owns one, your neighbor owns one, your coworker owns one—pretty much everyone owns an Instant Pot. If you've been wanting to get in on the craze, right now is the perfect time to buy one because Instant Pot Duo is at its second lowest price ever. We absolutely love this magical cooking device because it has all the functions of a slow cooker, rice cooker, and pressure cooker, meaning you can make basically anything in it while freeing up precious storage space.

If you've got a bigger family to feed, the 8-quart version is also $100 right now and $20 less than usual. And if you want to upgrade to a few extra features and a fancy LED screen, you can get the Duo Plus for $30 off.

5. Under $350: A Bissell carpet cleaner for a deep clean

In the spirit of spring cleaning, it might be time to take a good look at your carpet—a really good look. Over the years, stains, dirt, and grime can get caked into your carpet, making it lose its original color and pristine. The Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine claims to work better than rental carpet cleaning machines and is highly rated with almost 4,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. It has a DirtLifter PowerBrush for deep scrubbing action, powerful suction, and a nine-foot hose to reach smaller carpeted areas. Right now, you can get it for $120 off, making it the perfect time to kick off your spring cleaning and to save money on rental machines in the long run.