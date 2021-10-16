Shop Amazon deals on one of our favorite hiking backpacks, a top-tier knife set, a smart robot vacuum and more.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available.

Below you'll find deals on one of our favorite hiking backpacks, a top-tier robot vacuum, and a do-it-all hair dryer, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they're "best of web" prices.

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

1. Under $200: This smart robot vacuum

Keep your home tidy over the holidays with this smart robot vacuum from Shark.

Get your home in tip-top shape for the holidays with the Shark ION robot vacuum AV753. Shark makes some of the best vacuums we've ever tested and right now, you can take home this WiFi-connected robo vac for just $199.99, $30 off the full $229.99 list price. Designed to provide a powerful clean on both carpets and hardwood floors, you can control this cleaning essential using voice control or the the SharkClean app. Better still, the brand claims this model has a 120-minute run time, so you can rest assured your home will be crumb-free in no time.

Get the Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV753 for $199.99 (Save $30)

2. Under $45: This hiking essential

Upgrade your outdoor gear with one of our favorite hiking backpacks.

There's still plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the fall foliage before the holidays. If you plan on hiking this weekend or next, consider the Loowoko 45+5L hiking backpack, down from $65.47 to $44.99 for the orange and red versions when you click the on-page coupon. While the camping bag doesn't have an internal frame, it still ranked as one of our favorites thanks to the included rain cover and ample padding on the straps. Itk features eight adjustable straps and tons of pockets and zipper closures, making it roomy enough for both day and overnight trips.

Get the Loowoko 45+5L Hiking Backpack from $44.99 (Save $18.48 to $20.48)

3. 63% off: This do-it-all hair tool

Pick up one of our favorite hair tools, the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer, for 63% off at Amazon.

Creating salon-quality hair styles has never been easier with the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer. This cult-favorite hairstyling tool is one of our favorites (it earned an honorable mention!) and right now, you can pick it up from Amazon for as little as $22.29, a $37.70 markdown. During testing, the volumizer cut our tester's styling time in half and dried her locks from root to tip with minimal effort. Meanwhile, if you're in the market for even more top-tier hair tools, you can pick up straighteners, hair dryers and curling irons from brands like Revlon,T3 and more for as much as 40% off right now at Amazon.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer for $22.29 (Save $37.70)

4. 15% off: This top-rated knife set

Take home this best-selling knife set for 15% off at Amazon.

If you need a new knife set to take on holiday cooking, you can pick up the Master Maison premium kitchen knife set for just $67.14 for the black version, a 33% markdown off the full $99.99 list price. We've tested tons of high-end knife sets and found the best ones have a chef's knife, a paring knife and a serrated bread knife—all of which are included in this professional knife block. The 19-piece German stainless-steel set also includes eight steak knives, cooking scissors, a knife sharpener and more.

Get the Master Maison Premium Kitchen Knife Set with Wooden Block from $67.14 (Save $12 to $32.85)

5. 20% down: This 3-piece luggage set

Be prepared for holiday travel with this 3-piece luggage set.

Planning to travel for the holidays? Whether you're taking a car, a plane or a train, you can get your things from point A to point B with the Coolife Luggage expandable 3-piece suitcase set. Perfect for families, the travel set includes a small, medium and large suitcase made of durable ABD material and outfitted with TSA-approved combination locks. Usually ringing up at $179.99, you can take home this luggage set right now for as little as $144.49—a savings of $35.50 for the red version.

Get the Coolife Luggage Expandable 3-Piece Suitcase Set for $144.49 (Save $25.50 to $35.50)

Amazon deals you may have missed

1. 31% off: These customer-favorite tooth-whitening strips

Brighten up your smile with this popular teeth whitening kit.

Have a fall wedding or special occasion coming up? Add a little sparkle to your smile with the Crest 3D White Luxe Whitestrip teeth whitening kit, currently down from $44.99 to just $30.99. The dental kit includes 14 whitening treatments designed to stay put even when talking or drinking water. Crest says these strips whiten teeth 25 times better than other leading whitening toothpastes.

Get the Crest 3D White Luxe Whitestrip Teeth Whitening Kit for $30.99 (Save $14)

2. Save $52: This cult-favorite kids' bouncer

Snag this kid-approved bouncer for 23% off right now at Amazon.

Planning a birthday party for your little one this fall? Pick up the Little Tikes Jr. Jump 'n Slide bouncer for just $177.99—23% off the original $299.99 list price. Designed for outdoor use, the family-fun bouncer is made using puncture-resistant material and features three mesh sides to protect children from falls. When inflated, the best-selling bouncer measures 10 feet long, 7 feet wide and 5 feet high, the perfect size for energetic kids 8 and under, as many parents (including some on the Reviewed staff!) can attest.

Get the Little Tikes Jr. Jump 'n Slide Bouncer for $177.99 (Save $52)

3. Save $50: One of our favorite headphones

Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II for a 17% markdown right now at Amazon.

Amazon is currently offering a number of Bose products for discounts as part of its Epic Daily Deals event, and one of them is the QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones. Usually listed for $299, these noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones are marked down by $50, bringing the price to $249. We ranked the 35 IIs as one of the best headphones we've ever tried thanks to the outstanding active noise cancellation that we found blocked out everything from the deep rumbling of a train to the higher-pitched humming of an air conditioner. This model's lightweight and comfortable feel, coupled with a 20-hour battery life, sweeten the deal.

Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $249 (Save $50)

4. 23% off: This compact entertainment hub

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) has quite a few fun and interesting tricks up its sleeve

Bring your video chats, home security cameras and streaming device together into one device: the Amazon Echo Show 8. The second-generation model is normally listed for $129.99, but it's on sale now for $99.99—a $30 price cut good on both the charcoal and Glacier White models. When we tested the Echo Show 8, we were impressed with the new 13-megapixel wide-angle camera used for video calls through Alexa Call, Drop-In and Zoom. Though we were disappointed with the lack of built-in YouTube access, the ability to stream music from Spotify or TV from Prime Video was impressive.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 (Second Generation) for $99.99 (Save $30)

5. Save $110: This powerful robot vacuum

The Eufy 30C MAX has the same smart home technology as our favorite affordable robot vacuum with greater suction power.

The Eufy 30C MAX robot vacuum has the power it takes to truly freshen up your floors. Typically running shoppers $299.99, this thin home appliance can be yours for $189.99, a $110 price cut. According to Jonathan Chan, Reviewed's senior manager of lab operations, the 30C MAX is a more powerful version of our favorite affordable smart robovac, the Eufy 30C ($179.99)—it has 25% more power, which can mean cleaner carpets. The MAX also comes with boundary strips you can set in spaces you want the vacuum to avoid and can be controlled via the EufyHome app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Get the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX for $189.99 (Save $110)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

