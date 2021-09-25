The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Shop Amazon markdowns on a magazine subscription, luggage scale, star projector, pair of binoculars and more.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s something for your kitchen to make cooking less stressful or the latest top-rated tech, you can find it all at the giant retailer at some of the best prices online. Whatever you need, Amazon likely has you covered.

Today's deals are no exception. Below you'll find discounts on our favorite dog DNA test, a pair of waterproof binoculars and a digital luggage scale, all of which have been vetted by our deals experts to make sure they're "best of web" prices.

1. 92% off: This popular home and kitchen magazine

Score a 12-month subscription to Southern Living for just $5.

Whether you're looking for holiday recipes, home decor ideas, DIY projects or gardening tips, Southern Living has all that and more. Right now you can pick up a one-year auto-renewal subscription of the customer-favorite magazine for just $5, a savings of $60.89. That means you'll get 13 issues (or 12 months) of the print magazine at a 92% markdown. Shoppers who purchase the subscription can expect to receive their first issue within 6 to 10 weeks—perfect timing for the holidays.

Get a One-Year Auto-Renewal Subscription to Southern Living Magazine for $5 (Save $60.89)

2. A 20% markdown: Our favorite dog DNA test

Save big on our favorite dog DNA test.

If you're not quite sure of your pup's breed, a doggie DNA test could help you gain insight into their ancestry, traits and overall wellbeing. The Wisdom Panel Premium dog DNA test is the best we've ever tested and, right now, you can take it home for just $127.99—down from $159.99—at Amazon (or pick it up for the same price at Chewy). In testing, we found the Wisdom Panel kit offered detailed and easy-to-interpret results at an affordable price point.

Get the Wisdom Panel Premium Dog DNA Test for $127.99 (Save $32)

3. Down $49: These top-tier waterproof binoculars

Grab a top-tier pair of binoculars for under $35.

If you're going bird watching, hunting or sightseeing, a sturdy pair of binoculars can be a game-changer. Luckily, the Adorrgon HD binoculars are currently down from $82.99 to just $33.03—a 60% markdown. According to the brand, the lightweight lenses deliver clear images, magnified by up to 12 times, from more than 650 feet away. In addition to the large-view binoculars, the set also includes a tripod, tripod adapter and phone adapter, making it easy to capture photos through the prism lens.

Get the Adorrgon HD Binoculars with Upgraded Phone Adapter, Tripod and Tripod Adapter for $33.03 (Save $49.96)

4. Under $9: One of our favorite luggage scales

Get one of our favorite luggage scales for less than $9.

With more and more people starting to travel again, you might be in the market for an accurate and reliable luggage scale. One of our favorites, the Etekcity digital hanging luggage scale, is currently on sale for $8.99 for the silver version, 18% off the full $10.99 list price. In testing, we found the lightweight suitcase scale accurately measured weight, although we wished it had a backlight to make it easier to use in the dark.

Get the Etekcity Digital Hanging Luggage Scale for $8.99 (Save $2)

5. Save $10: This LED star projector

Bring the night sky indoors with this LED star projector.

Bring the night sky indoors with the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 laser star projector. Usually priced at $69.99, the nebula lamp can be yours right now for just $59.99, a 14% markdown. Whether you want to create a soothing starry scene in your kid's bedroom or use the conversation piece to dine under the stars when entertaining, you can control the galaxy light effects and brightness using the BlissLights app. This model features red, blue and green nebula clouds with green stars.

Get the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 Laser Star Projector for $59.99 (Save $10)

