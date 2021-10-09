The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Shop Amazon deals on a kid's tablet, countertop garden, umbrella, men's grooming kit and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s something for your kitchen to make cooking less stressful or some top-rated tech, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices you can find online. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Below you’ll find deals on one of our favorite tablets for kids, a low-maintenance countertop garden and a durable kitchen apron, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices. Meanwhile, you can get a head start on your holiday shopping and save even more with markdowns on must-have products during Amazon's Epic Daily Deals savings event.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, for $12.99 a month ($6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).

1. 40% off: This best-selling kid's tablet

The Fire 7 kid's tablet is the perfect holiday gift for your little ones.

The Fire 7 kids tablet comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and access to thousands of pre-loaded apps your little ones will love. When put to the test, we were impressed with the affordability and smart features of the device, although the screen was slightly less responsive than others we tested. If you're looking for the perfect holiday gift for your kids, you can pick up the 7-inch display with a blue, pink or purple case for just $59.99—$40 off the full $99.99 list price.

Get the Fire 7 Kids Tablet with Kid-Proof Case for $59.99 (Save $40)

2. Save $100: This countertop garden

Grow herbs all winter with this Edn countertop garden.

Spice up your Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with fresh, homegrown herbs with the Edn SmallGarden. The compact hydroponic garden is one of our favorites and requires minimal upkeep because it's outfitted with LED lights and the plants are grown in water instead of dirt. The system even connects with a mobile app and sends reminders when you need to refill the water. Usually retailing for $299.99, you can take home the countertop garden right now for just $199.95.

Story continues

Get the Edn SmallGarden with 10 Basil SeedPods for $199.95 (Save $100.04)

3. Under $13: One of our favorite aprons

Pick up one of our favorite aprons for as little as $10 at Amazon.

We tested tons of top-tier aprons, and the Larmliss Pinafore square apron was one of our favorites. The lightweight kitchen garment offered ample coverage and protected our clothes from splashes and stains. If you're hosting Thanksgiving come November, this cross-back coverup is a must-have. Down from $15.96, you can pick one up today for as little as $9.99 when you click the on-page coupon.

Get the Larmliss Pinafore Square Apron from $9.99 (Save $3 to $5.97)

4. Down 20%: This do-it-all men's grooming kit

Take home this trimmer and 29-piece grooming kit for 20% off at Amazon.

For a clean shave you can do at home, consider the Philips Norelco MG7791/40 multi groomer. The top-rated men's grooming kit includes a trimmer, toiletry bag and 29 attachments designed to trim and style hair on your face, head and body. According to the brand, the stainless steel buzzer is fully washable and can run for six hours on one charge. Usually retailing for $119.99, the shaving essential is currently on sale for $24.04.

Get the Philips Norelco MG7791/40 Multi Groomer and 29-Piece Men's Grooming Kit for $95.95 (Save $24.04)

5. Under $25: This compact umbrella

Protect yourself from rain, snow and sun with this portable umbrella.

Stay dry this fall with a Repel umbrella, currently ringing up for as little as $24.95 for the black and red version, a 17% markdown off the full $29.95 list price. The wind-resistant travel umbrella is small enough to fit in a large purse, backpack or briefcase and easily opens and closes with the touch of a button. Designed to protect you from wind, snow and sun, the portable umbrella comes with a lifetime replacement policy, so you'll never have to buy another umbrella again.

Get the Repel Umbrella from $24.95 (Save $3 to $5)

Amazon deals you may have missed

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Shop markdowns on a tablet for kids, an apron and more