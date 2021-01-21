The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

There are tons of awesome markdowns over at Amazon right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Editor's Note: Prices may have changed since the weekend for these deals. For the most recent top deals on Amazon, check out our new story here.

At long last, the weekend is finally here! To celebrate the long break at hand, we've corralled some of the best Amazon deals we could find this weekend. From $100 in savings on an amazing iRobot Roomba vacuum to a more than 50% off one of our favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones, the price cuts are certainly aplenty today—and you definitely won’t want to miss out.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon deals you'll find on the site today on tech essentials, work-from-home must-haves and more—before they’re gone.

1. Save $100: This high-powered iRobot Roomba that we love

The iRobot Roomba i3+ is a more affordable version of our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot’s Roomba i7+, and, like it, the i3+ has great dirt pickup and is self-emptying.

If you’ve been holding off on purchasing a robot vacuum due to the hefty price tag, now could be a great time to buy: The iRobot Roomba i3+ is currently $100 off, dropping in price from $599.99 to $499.99. Our testers loved this high-powered pick for its top-of-the-line suction power (it performed in the top 10% of robot vacuums we've ever tried!) and its self-emptying function, which is provided by a mini vacuum in the base of the included charging stand. In fact, we compared this machine to our all-time favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba i7+ ($799.99), calling it a more affordable version.

Get the iRobot Roomba i3+ for $499.99 (Save $100)

2. $60 off: This highly-coveted Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 6 is as beautiful as it is useful.

Apple continues to blow us away with each new iteration of its beloved watches, and the Apple Watch Series 6 might just be its best one yet. For starters, it offers a ton of upgraded features and exciting enhancements, like a blood oxygen measurement tool, a swim-safe design and improved sleep tracking. It also includes all of the trusty features you know and love from the Series 5 (on sale from $329), like easy Bluetooth connectivity, fall detection, exercise tracking and Siri voice control—but with so much more. It’s currently on sale for 15% off at $339 in red at Amazon, and you can get it for the same price in black at Walmart.

Story continues

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS-only from $339 (Save $20 to $60)

3. $59 in savings: This chic work-from-home desk

Spruce up your work-from-home setup with this discounted desk.

With folks of all ages spending more time at home than ever before, a sturdy-yet-stylish desk is essential. Enter the Versanova Creativo desk, a gorgeous piece with a smooth white finish and wooden legs that will look right at home in your office, living room, basement or kids’ bedrooms. It comes with two built-in drawers and an open storage space beneath the table top, as well as a hutch that contains one flip drawer, two cubbies and an opening for cables, wires and additional storage. It’s no wonder multiple reviewers call it a great value for the price—and it's at an even sweeter deal now that it’s 24% off, falling from $249 to $189.99.

Get the Versanova Creativo desk for $189.99 (Save $59)

4. Less than $15: This highly-rated closet organizer

Clean up your wardrobe with this too-cool organizer.

Keeping your closet organized is a Herculean task for even the biggest of neat freaks among us, so we’re always on the hunt for new ways to keep our things in order. This four-pack of space-saving closet hangers will make keeping your shirts neatly hung a breeze, offering hooks for 36 tops. These cascading hangers can hold up to nine garments each, allowing you to maximize your space regardless of how big your closet is. Buyers with closets of all sizes, including small apartments with limited space, call these a “great buy.” As one recent happy shopper put it, “These are absolutely amazing and a lifesaver for my closet." Normally $14.99, you can grab this closet organizer for $12.88 this weekend.

Get the FIFATA 4-pack Space Saving Closet Organizer for $12.88 (Save $2.11)

5. More than $100 off: One of our favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones

The WH-CH710N deliver a smooth, rounded exterior with on-set buttons and decent padding.

If it’s been tougher than ever to concentrate on that video call, presentation podcast or playlist when you need a breather as of late, it might be time you hit "add to cart" on a much-deserved pair of noise-canceling headphones. Thankfully, one of our favorite pairs, the Sony WH-CH710N headphones, are currently on sale for more than half off, offering up huge savings on a must-have accessory that would normally set you back a few hundred bucks. With a well-balanced sound quality and a battery life that boasts more than 30 hours of playtime, you truly can’t go wrong with this over-ear set.

Get the Sony WH-CH710N Noise Canceling Headphones for $98 (Save $101.99)

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Shop Apple watches and noise-canceling headphones for less