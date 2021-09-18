The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Shop Amazon markdowns on a rice cooker, android tablet, sunrise alarm clock and more this weekend.

Whatever your plans are this weekend, Amazon has tons of killer discounts you can shop on some of our favorite must-have essentials.

You can pick up the best sunrise smart alarm we've ever tested for more than $50 off or score a top-rated Samsung tablet at a 35% markdown. If these deals caught your eye, you can snag even more discounts if you sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. Continued Prime memberships are available for $12.99 a month with reduced rates for students and qualifying government assistance recipients.

Keep scrolling to check out more top-tier Amazon deals you can get this weekend.

1. 35% markdown: This Android tablet

Pick up a Samsung tablet for 35% off at Amazon.

If you need a lightweight and affordable tablet you can use on the go, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch Android tablet checks all those boxes and more. The easy-to-use tablet has 64 gigabytes of built-in memory and an impressive 13-hour battery life, according to Samsung. Usually listed for $199.99, this customer-favorite device is now $70 off at $129.99.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-Inch Android Tablet for $129.99 (Save $70)

2. Save $54: Our favorite smart sunrise alarm clock

Save $54 on our favorite smart sunrise alarm clock right now.

If you struggle to wake up in the morning, the Philips SmartSleep connected sleep and wake-up light—currently down from $199.99 to just $145.95—may be able to help. The bedside device is the best smart sunrise alarm clock we've ever tested thanks to its many light color schemes and ability to monitor sleep environments, including temperature, humidity and light levels. In testing, we found the clock to be especially well-suited for folks who want to potentially improve their sleep.

Get the Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light for $145.95 (Save $54.04)

3. Down 20%: This digital rice cooker

Shop Amazon discounts on one of our favorite rice cookers this weekend.

For easy weeknight dinners, consider the Hamilton Beach digital rice cooker, currently ringing up for $40—$10 off the standard $49.99 list price when you click the on-page coupon. The kitchen gadget ranks as one of our favorite rice cookers and has a built-in steamer basket, so you can easily whip up one-pot meals.

Get the Hamilton Beach Digital Rice Cooker for $40 with coupon (Save $10)

4. Under $34: This indoor bug solution

Get rid of moths and mosquitos in your home with this discounted insect catcher.

As temperatures start to drop and you leave your windows open, you may notice more mosquitos and moths inside. Luckily, the Fenun indoor insect catcher can prevent that. Right now, you can pick it up for just $33.82—$12.98 off the full $46.80 list price when you click the on-page coupon. The compact bug catcher simulates human body heat and catches flies, mosquitos, gnats and moths on an internal sticky glue board. Happy Amazon customers said the machine helped to minimize mosquito bites and rid their homes of flying pests.

Get the Fenun Indoor Insect Catcher for $33.82 with coupon (Save $12.98)

5. 15% off: This pet-friendly water bottle

Keep your pets hydrated with this top-tier dog water bottle.

Ever wish you had a portable water bowl for your pup? Good news, the MalsiPree dog water bottle can be yours right now for just $12.73 for the 12-ounce version—15% off the $14.99 list price. The water bottle is made using food-grade plastic and features a cup and attached bowl that can be filled with the touch of a button. More than 18,000 Amazon shoppers gave the leak-proof bottle an overall rating of 4.8 stars, claiming the dispenser was perfect for traveling or hiking with furry friends.

Get the MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle from $12.73 (Save $2.26)

