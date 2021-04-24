The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·5 min read
Amazon shoppers can get this candle set and other great gifts at major discounts.
Amazon shoppers can get this candle set and other great gifts at major discounts.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Mother's Day 2021 is just around the corner, and like most years, you may be scrambling to pick up the perfect gift. With the holiday in mind, Amazon has plenty of present options available at marvelous discounts to start the weekend off right.

The best Amazon deals to shop this Saturday and Sunday are items that will suit any type of mom. Those who are typically glued to their phones will appreciate a cordless alternative to charging, while others who love to cook and want to expand their skills will delight in a great cooking device.

Whatever their taste, we've found five markdowns to sample from that she's bound to love.

1. Nearly 50% off: This invigorating scented candle gift set

Lavender is one of many scents found within this Fimiss scented candles gift set.
Lavender is one of many scents found within this Fimiss scented candles gift set.

Most moms wouldn't say no to a fresh new scent entering their homes for the new season. For that, Fimiss is happy to help with its scented candles gift set, which is available for 49% off at $15.29—a $14.70 price drop. Shoppers can also check the coupon beneath the price to get an extra 5% discount at checkout. This set comes with four 4.4-ounce portable travel tin candles in lavender, fig, lemon and spring scents. The candles are also made with 95% soy wax and 5% essential oils that the company claims can last up to 30 hours. They come packaged into a decorative gift box, too.

Get the Fimiss Scented Candles Gift Set for $14.53 with coupon (Save $15.46)

2. 15% off: This highly-rated wireless charging station duo

Apple and Samsung smartphones users can skip the limits of charging cables with a wireless charging pad and stand.
Apple and Samsung smartphones users can skip the limits of charging cables with a wireless charging pad and stand.

Imagine waking up to the bright morning light, reaching for your phone that's been charging overnight, and with one simple tug, the intricate cable line from the wall outlet rips everything down. To avoid mom ever having that nightmarish start to her morning, Yootech has bundled two different kinds of wireless phone chargers on sale together: its qi-certified 10-watt charging pad and charging stand. Purchasing each one separately would add up to about $23, with the pad going for $9.48 and the stand at $13.29 respectively. Amazon is now selling them together at $18.69 to save you some coin. We've named the stand the best wireless charger of the year thanks to its fast juice-up speeds. It charged our testing phone in roughly two-and-a-half hours and we liked its compatibility to handle Samsung and Apple smartphones. Yootech claims that the charging pad, meanwhile, can also charge Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro. With more than 100,000 reviews, the pad, meanwhile, was praised by customers for being a solid pick for those needing a hassle-free overnight way to soup up their mobile devices.

Get the Yootech Wireless Charger 2-pack for $18.69 (Save $3.30)

3. $50 off: Our favorite air fryer

The Philips Air Fryer is our number one pick.
The Philips Air Fryer is our number one pick.

Many of use have become chefs-in-training this past year, and some may want to keep their lessons going. Those looking to try new dishes would be remiss not to experiment with the Philips premium XXL air fryer. Normally listed at $399.95, this kitchen appliance is 13% off at $349.95. We picked this machine as the best of its kind thanks to its top cooking performance and user-friendly design. We found its 3-pound capacity able to handle family-sized portions of fried foods, which it able to make with less fat, since it uses less oil. Customers also appreciated the fryer's capacity to prepare large meals and easy clean-up process after preparing everything from beef to potatoes to fish.

Get the Philips Digital Twin Air Fryer XXL for $349.95 (Save $50)

4. More than 30% off: This powerful smart mapping robot vacuum

Not only is this robot vacuum self-controlled, it also can dispose of dirt itself.
Not only is this robot vacuum self-controlled, it also can dispose of dirt itself.

With all the hustle and bustle going on inside the house, it's easy to miss patches of crumbs and dirt scattered around carpets and floors. iRobot cares about those specs of filth, and that's why it has its Roomba S9+. Originally listed at a whopping $1,299.99, this robot vacuum is now available for nearly $401 off at $899. iRobot touts this robot vacuum's perfect edge technology, which features advanced sensors and a corner brush to allow for deep cleaning into edges. It can also be controlled through the iRobot Home app, or by voice command via Google or Alexa voice assistant. Better yet, it includes a dirt disposal tower that automatically removes debris from the vacuum when docked. Customers found it to be a smart purchase for its low-maintenance and ability to effectively map out rooms.

Get the iRobot Roomba S9+ for $899 (Save $400.99)

5. $45 off: One of the best indoor searing grills we've ever tried

Gifts our Editors love 2019: Hamilton Beach Searing Grill
Gifts our Editors love 2019: Hamilton Beach Searing Grill

There's very little that beats a meal cooked on a hot grill. But some are hulking behemoths, with added extras that can be intimidating to work when all you want is a couple of burgers. For something more simple, Hamilton Beach has its own indoor searing grill now available at a super discount. Originally listed at $96.99, it's now available for 46% off at $51.99. We picked it as one of the best indoor grills for its fast cooking times and the ease in cleaning of its grill and drip pans. Hamilton Beach boasts the grill's ability to sear at up to 450 degrees and it left real grill-like sear marks on our meats. We also praised this grill for the locking hood, which kept odors contained Its 118-square-inch grilling surface, meanwhile, held up to six burgers at a time.

Get the Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill for $51.99 (Save $45)

