The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

These are best Amazon deals available this Easter weekend.

With Easter just one day away, many of us are looking forward to celebrating with our families. To make sure you've got all your ducks in a row for the big day, we've found a slew of Amazon deals that can help make it more special.

Today's top discounts include a rejuvenating face mask, so you can enjoy a little R&R once your Easter prep is through, and a Cosori air fryer, so you can whip up the best fried chicken and crispy veggies to go with all those delectable Easter desserts. Keep scrolling through to find the best Amazon deals available this weekend.

1.Less than $20: This calming face mask

More than 3,300 Amazon shoppers loved this mask.

April is Stress Awareness Month, and what better way to let go of your daily worries than with a moisturizing face mask that will leave your skin feeling as good as new? Once $25, the I Dew Care Cake My Day hydrating clay mask has been reduced to $21.25 and you can get it for just $19.12 if you click the coupon below this item's price. This pick has more than 3,300 Amazon buyer ratings, with many praising it for making their skin feel hydrated, dewy and oil-free. To get the full benefits of the included hyaluronic acid, refreshing glacier water and squalene, the company recomends leaving this mask on for five to ten minutes, and then rinsing it off with lukewarm water while massaging it into your skin.

Get the I Dew Care Cake My Day Hydrating Clay Mask for $19.12 (Save $5.88)

2. $15 off: This crowd-pleasing air fryer

Whether you're frying up a plate of chicken fingers or fries, this air fryer can handle it all.

Finding a well-priced, high-performing air fryer is no easy task, which is why we were so excited to find our top budget pick at a discount on Amazon. Once $119.99, you can get the Cosori air fryer for just $104.99 if you click the coupon offering you $15 off below the product's price. Our team loved how this kitchen-essential could fry up a large, 2-pound load of frozen crinkle-cut friends and deliver them “well-browned and crispy.” They also liked the nifty digital controls that allowed them to cook up a variety of foods at the touch of a button—something that's perfect if you’re not a regular in the kitchen. Our team did, discover that it took a while to learn how to get the basket out, since you have to slide a small safety cover and then press a button before lifting it, but other than that, we had no complaints. More than 59,000 Amazon customers echoed our sentiments, giving this gadget a 4.7-star rating.

Get the Cosori Air Fryer for $104.99 (Save $15)

3. Save 28%: These waterproof solar-powered porch lights

Save on your electricity bill with these solar-powered porch lights.

These bright, wireless solar-powered porch lights will keep your yard well-lit through the night after spending the day recharging in the hot sun. Once $29.99, this four-pack set is currently just $21.66, saving you $8.33. They have more than 7,300 Amazon buyers in their corner, with many complimenting the quick wireless setup and advanced motion detection. According to buyers, you can also easily mount them using Scotch tape or even lay them flat on the ground. They do require adequate sunlight to work well, so be sure not to place them in any dim-lit areas, or you might risk losing light come nightfall.

Get the Luposwiten 28 LEDs Outdoor Solar Lights for $21.66, 4-Pack (Save $8.33)

4. Up to 39% off: These headphones made for the active wearer

With 40 hours of battery life, you'll barely need to charge these headphones during the week.

When you're on that last set of mountain climbers and need that extra bit of motivation, the right song pumping in your ears can make all the difference. We foundthat the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones created a tight enough seal to block out any surrounding noise to keep you zoned into your favorite music. Our tester also loved the heavy, thumping bass on these cans, as well as their extended battery life, which ran about 40 hours on a single charge. Whether you're working out, commuting to work or just taking a leisurely stroll down the road, this on-ear pick will be your new go-to companion. They're also currently on sale for less than the last time we featured them, dropping from $199.95 to just $121.06 in black. That's a $78.89 savings!

Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones from $121.06 (Save $29.46 to $78.89)

5. Save 15%: This ultra-soft, absorbent bath mat

Keep your bathroom floor dry with this absorbent bath mat.

If you’re like me and leave the bathroom floors completely wet after you take a shower, you'll love this absorbent bath mat. Available in six bright colors, this bathroom necessity has a 4.4-star rating from more than 7.400 Amazon buyers. Amazon shoppers loved it for being both slip-resistant and easily washable (you can throw it right in the washing machine). They also claimed that this rug hardly ever retains stains, making for even less upkeep. Some shoppers did find the lined border on it to be a bit crooked, but at its current price, it can't be beat.

Get the Color&Geometry Bathroom Rug Mat from $13.59 (Save $2.40 to $5.40)

