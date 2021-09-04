The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

These are the best deals you can shop at Amazon this weekend.

With Labor Day weekend upon us, Amazon is celebrating with yet another lineup of deep discounts on some of our favorite products. Whether you're planning on getting some end-of-summer cleaning done or kicking back with a glass of homemade lemonade, there are tons of Amazon deals you can score this weekend to help you do just that.

If you want to get a head start on your fall fitness routine, one of our favorite exercise trackers can be yours for 13% off its original list price. Meanwhile, you can tidy up the house with our best traditional mop for just $29.97. For these picks and more, scroll down to check out the best Amazon deals you can shop right now.

1. Save $150: This high-tech robot vacuum

Save $150 on one of our favorite robot vacuums.

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI robot vacuum is one of the smartest robot vacuums we've ever tested, and, right now, you can get it for $599.99, $150 off the full list price of $749.99 when you click the on-page coupon. When it comes to smart tech, this Ecovacs is on a new level. Equipped with a forward-facing camera and artificial intelligence, this robot vac has top-notch navigation and connects to a robust app that allows you to stream footage recorded by the vacuum and set virtual boundaries. In our testing, we found this Ecovacs to have efficient mop and vacuum functionalities, picking up an average of 9.5 grams of dirt—just slightly shy of the average 10 grams picked up by its competitors. For a robot vacuum that is equal parts productive and tech-savvy, look no further than this Ecovacs T8 vacuum.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum for $599.99 (Save $150)

2. A 13% markdown: One of our favorite fitness trackers

Shop this fitness tracker for $20 in savings.

If you're starting a post-summer health kick, it can be useful to keep tabs on your fitness routine to make sure you're getting enough activity and reaching your exercise goals. Staying on top of your health and fitness is easy with the Fitbit Lux, one of our favorite fitness trackers. Currently, the slim and stylish fitness tracker is marked down from its original price of $149.95 to $129.95, a savings of $20. With features including a heart rate monitor, a workout timer and a calorie burn estimate, we found it easy to start and track workouts with this wearable tracker. Although the device's smaller screen was a bit tricky to use during high-intensity workouts, it had a great mix of health and wellness features, making it the Lux the perfect alternative to bulky health trackers.

Get the Fitbit Lux for $129.95 (Save $20)

3. 10% off: This professional-style citrus juicer

Get this professional juice press for 10% off on Amazon.

For a kitchen product that both you and the kids will enjoy, look no further than the Gourmia GMJ9970 citrus juicer, currently available for $56.99—a 10% discount from the $62.99 list price. This commercial-grade citrus press is one of the best we've ever tested, and is sure to make early morning juicing and lemonade stand prep a breeze. In testing, we loved the machine's pull handle and were impressed with its high juice yield. While this juicer is quite heavy with a large footprint, it aced our juice test, making perfectly sweet orange juice with just the right amount of pulp.

Get the Gourmia GMJ9970 Citrus Juicer for $56.99 (Save $6)

4. Down 21%: Our favorite traditional mop

The O-Cedar EasyWring microfiber spin mop is our favorite traditional mop and it's on sale at Amazon this weekend.

Whatever mopping project you need to tackle this weekend, rest assured the O-Ceder EasyWring Microfiber Spin mop can handle it. Ranking as our favorite traditional mop, this O-Ceder model is currently on sale $29.97, a markdown of $8.02 from the original list price of $37.99. In testing, this manual mop tackled dirt and spills on hardwoods, tile and linoleum, and was easy to use and clean, thanks to the mop's removable head and water wringing spinning mechanism. With more than 95,000 Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, this O-Ceder spin mop is a customer favorite. Happy shoppers said that this mop was easy to assemble, great at grabbing dirt and one of the best cleaning products for getting rid of puddles and streaks on hardwood.

Get the O-Ceder EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop for $29.97 (Save $8.02)

5. 12% off: This popular smart plug

Save 12% on this high-tech smart plug.

Ever wish you could turn on the lights or start brewing your morning coffee without getting out of bed just yet? Well, with the Kasa smart plug, you can do just that. Ringing up for $14.99—a 12% discount from the $16.99 list price—this mini smart plug connects with Amazon Alexa or Google Home, allowing you to turn on your home appliances and electronics using voice control. With little more than a WiFi connection, you can use this smart plug to automatically turn electronics on or off and control your appliances when you're not at home using the Kasa app. Nearly 12,000 customers gave the outlet a 4.5-star overall rating. Shoppers appreciated the easy setup, reasonable price and user customization options.

Get the Kasa Smart Plug for $14.99 (Save $2)

