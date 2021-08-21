The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

These are the best Amazon deals you can get this weekend.

With back-to-school season in full swing, there are tons of Amazon deals you can score this weekend to help you end August on the right foot. From big savings on some of our favorite kitchen products and on-the-go items to major discounts on other top everyday products, no matter what you’re in the market for, there’s an Amazon deal for you.

If you want to freshen up your home or kitchen for the fall, you can get our favorite air fryer this weekend for $30 off. Looking to head back to school in style? JanSport backpacks are on sale for 25% off, and one of our favorite Jabra Elite earbuds can be yours for a savings of 40%. Shop these picks and more below!

1. 25% off: This lightweight backpack

Snag savings on cult-favorite JanSport backpacks on Amazon right now.

Nothing says back-to-school like a brand new bookbag. If you’re looking for a simple, reliable and spacious backpack, this JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack checks all the boxes. Built to last and offered in a variety of colors and patterns, this backpack is on sale for $27—that's a 25% discount off its standard price of $36. With more than 21,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, this stylish backpack is praised for its practicality and perfect size.

Get the JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack for $27 (Save $9)

2. Save $30: Our favorite air fryer

The Philips Air Fryer is the best air fryer we've tested—and it's $30 off right now.

Looking to cook up crispy eats with less mess and fewer calories than deep frying? The Philips Premium Airfryer XXL is our favorite air fryer and it's on sale for $30 off this weekend. This user-friendly air fryer requires no preheat time, comes with an easy-to-read recipe book and has a 4-quart frying capacity. In testing, the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL came out on top for consistently producing crispy, crunchy healthier fried foods—even when making family-size portions. The price was one thing we didn’t love about the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, but with a markdown to $219.99 from its original price of $249.99, this is a deal you can’t beat.

Get the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL for $219.99 (Save $30)

3. Save $150: Our favorite robot vacuum

The iRobot i7+ is the best robot vacuum you can buy.

Cleaning the house is a breeze with the iRobot Roomba i7+, which comes with powerful dirt pickup and technology to empty itself. This robot vacuum ranks as the best robot vacuum we’ve ever tested. Our testers found that the iRobot Roomba i7+ had the strongest suction of the models we tested and is one of the most convenient and easy-to-use Roombas out there, making it worth every penny—especially now that it’s on sale for $649, 19% off the list price of $799. Even better, we found that this Roomba is one of the best buys for pet owners, doing a great job of keeping multi-pet households cleaner and doing away with pet hair on carpets and hardwood floors.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ for $649 (Save $150)

4. 40% off: These workout earbuds

These Jabra Elite headphones pack a lot of power for a low price.

Fitness enthusiasts, these are the earbuds for you. The Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds are one of our favorite pairs of workout headphones, and right now, they’re selling for $59.99, a 40% discount off their original price of $99.99. We loved these earbuds for their sweat resistance, distortion-free sound, and ability to deal with rain and dust. In testing, we also found that the Jabra Elite Active 65t were similar to the Jabra Elite Active 75t, which ranked as our best overall workout headphones.

Get the Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds for $59.99 (Save $40)

5. 46% off: This rechargeable flashlight

Get this highly rated flashlight for less than $15.

There’s no better way to prepare for hurricane season with this PeakPlus Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight—and right now, it’s selling for $14.44, $12.55 off the regular price of $26.99. More than 9,000 reviewers of the over 13,000 total reviewers gave this flashlight 5 stars, giving it a 4.6-star overall rating. Reviewers praised the product for its bright light and long battery life with one reviewer even stating that the flashlight was a “dream come true.”

Get the PeakPlus Rechargeable tactical Flashlight for $14.44 (Save $12.55)

