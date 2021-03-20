The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Nishka Dhawan and Nicole Briese, Reviewed
·5 min read
Your weekend deals have arrived.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Today marks the first day of spring, and with the new season comes a refresh on our finances as Tax Day inches closer. If crunching numbers isn’t your specialty and has you feeling anxious, however, we’re here to help. From tried-and-true tax software that will help you with your filings to a set of relaxing bath bombs that will give you a feeling of zen, we've found five Amazon deals you can pick up right now to brighten your day and set your mind at ease.

Keep scrolling to find more of our favorite markdowns and stay cool, calm and collected as spring makes its grand entrance.

1. A free $10 gift card with purchase: Our favorite tax software

Want to have a stress-free tax season? Use our favorite tax software: Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2020. Currently $59.99 as part of a bundle that includes a $10 Amazon gift card, you'll get the latter free of charge. (Best Buy is charging 49.99 for the software alone.) We found this program to be the most intuitive of any we tested, even for tax newbies. We also loved its guarantee to help you get a “larger refund and a smaller tax bill than its competitors.” With this version, you'll get five free federal e-files, along with a download of a TurboTax state product (if you want to e-file state taxes, you’ll have to pay $19.99). This selection also has a 4.7-star buyer rating from Amazon shoppers, who were fond of how thorough and simplified this program was.

Get Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2020 and a $10 Amazon Gift Card for $59.90 (Save $10.09)

2. Less than $10: These top-rated marshmallow roasting sticks

As it begins to warm up outside, you're no doubt itching to get outside and cozy up around the firepit. This five-piece Ajmyonsp marshmallow roasting stick set is currently seeing a discount, dropping its price from $9.85 to $7.59 for 23% off. We spotted these same 32-inch sticks going for as much as $18.22 in an eight-piece set at Walmart, compared to Amazon’s $10.18. These campfire skewers have more than 12,600 4.6-star reviews, as customers adored how durable and compact these sticks were. They're also plenty portable, with many calling out how easy it was to pack them away into travel pouches. Buyers with younger kids appreciated the dull tongs, so children can use them more safely. They also have a wooden handle, so you don’t have to worry about it getting too hot.

Get the Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Sticks from $7.59 (Save $2.26 to $4.36)

3. 40% off: This super affordable baby monitor with great reviews

Are you a stressed-out parent? Whether you’re worried about your sleeping baby or you're a pet mommy who doesn't like to leave your furry friend home alone, the Nooie baby monitor will be a godsend. Once $39.99, it’s now just $23.99 if you use coupon code NOOIECAM40 at checkout for $16 in savings. We've tested the company's doorbell cam (also on sale for $129.99 when you check the coupon code beneath the price) and found it to rival top-name competitors. This particular smart camera earned high ratings from more than 1,000 Amazon buyers for its simple setup, advanced night view and minimalistic design. It’s only 4.59 inches by 3.11 inches, so you can easily pace it atop a table, dresser or bookshelf. This pick also functions with Alexa, so you're free to connect it to your smart home ecosystem and use it hands-free.

Get the Nooie Baby Monitor for $23.99 with coupon code NOOIECAM40 (Save $16)

4. More than $100 off: Our favorite cordless vacuum of all time

As far as cordless vacuums go, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive can't be beat, and today, you can get it for an absolute steal. Regularly $699.99, it has fallen to $568.99 at Amazon, saving you a whopping $131. With the ability to convert from a stick to a handheld and a super powerful suction (this thing sucked up 95 percent of the dirt we laid out for it), it easily earned the title of our favorite cordless vacuum of all time. We loved the LCD screen, which tells you just how much vacuuming time you've got left on the battery, and the attachments (you'll get a mini-motorized tool, a crevice tool, a stubborn dirt brush, a soft dusting brush, a combination tool, a wand storage clip and a docking station) wer

Get the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Vacuum for $568 (Save $131)

5. A 28% markdown: This popular bath bomb set

These fizzy, soothing bath bombs from Anjou will be the perfect addition to your nightly soak. Once $14.99 and reduced to $12.74, you can grab an additional $2 worth of savings if you click the coupon code beneath the price. That shakes out to less than $2 per bomb! More than 2,000 Amazon buyers loved the different aromas these fizzers gave off and also complimented how soothing they felt on their skin. These bath essentials have adorable designs (is that a donut we spy in there?) and each one is a different color, too.

Get the Anjou 6-Piece Bath Bombs Gift Set for $10.74 (Save $4.25)

