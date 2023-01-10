5 Best Appliance Deals at Target in January

David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com

Heading on a Target run this month? You may want to add a few popular appliances to your shopping cart. All throughout January, shoppers can enjoy steep discounts on appliances for home, kitchen and other aspects of your life.

Ready to shop and save? Here are the best appliance deals from Target in January.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Price: $79.99

Now 20% off when purchased online, add this Keurig coffee maker to your cart before checking out. If your resolution for 2023 is to purchase less lattes, you can brew your own coffee from home and enjoy the perfect cup in minutes.

This Keurig coffee maker is less than five inches wide, making it easy to fit into small kitchen spaces.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

Price: $149.99

Use this vacuum to tidy up every surface in a flash, with multi-surface features and the ability to clean up pet hair. The price tag is the best part: Target shoppers can save up to 18% off the regular price by purchasing this vacuum online.

BISSELL Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner

Price: $113.99

Remove even the most persistent stains with the help of the BISSELL deep cleaner. It’s lightweight and can be easily stored in small spaces. At the sale price of $113.99 when purchased online, this deep cleaner is a must-have for all your cleaning needs.

Gourmia 5qt 12-Function Guided Cook Digital Air Fryer

Price: $49.99

If you did not receive an air fryer as a holiday gift, now is the time to treat yourself (or a cooking enthusiast) to this one. This sale is 33% off its listing price when purchased online and cooks food evenly and quickly.

Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop

Price: $89.99

When was the last time you gave your mop an upgrade? If you don’t remember, it’s time for a new mop. Sanitize and clean-seal hard floor surfaces using one of three steam settings on this mop for light dusting and tough cleaning tasks alike. Target shoppers who make this purchase online will be rewarded with an 18% discount from its regular price of $109.99.

Final Target shopping pro tip! Use your Target RedCard for 5% savings at checkout and check in with your Target Circle account for even more offers on appliances.

