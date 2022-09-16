5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

bortnikau / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that the warehouse store has to offer -- especially Costco travel packages?

Costco members have access to exclusive deals with several Caribbean resorts, European tour packages and other discounts that can pare down the cost of a getaway to your dream destination. If you're a Costco member planning to travel during 2022, check out the best Costco travel deals to book for your next vacation. Remember prices will vary by your travel dates, so you'll get the best price if you can be flexible.

Omni Cancun Hotel Villas

Family-Friendly Escape to Cancun

Price: From $369 per person

Dates: June 5, 2022, to Dec. 21, 2022

If you're dreaming about vacationing in Cancun, why not go all out and enjoy an all-inclusive resort stay? This travel package includes unlimited meals, wine and spirits, plus ground transportation to and from the hotel and much more. You'll also get a $50 resort credit, and children between 4 to 12 years old can participate in the kids' club.

With this package, you'll be staying in an ocean-view room for four nights. The property boasts an outdoor mini water park, a family area with water slides and games, and four pools, including an adults-only pool. Plus, depending on the travel dates you choose, up to two children could be eligible to stay for free.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana

Nickelodeon Fun in the Dominican Republic

Price: From $1,650 for two adults

Dates: Through March 15, 2023

Kids and grown-ups alike can enjoy this five-night Costco vacation deal at the family-friendly, all-inclusive Nickelodeon Resort on Punta Cana's Uvero Alto Beach. The property offers evening entertainment, fitness classes, non-motorized water sports and the Nickelodeon Place, where children can play the day away at the Just Kiddin' Kids Club, Aqua Nick Water Playground and more.

Adults will especially appreciate the unlimited meals, beverages and snacks provided by the resort -- as well as the Costco Shop Card included in the package. But the Nickelodeon Resort is a great place for kids, and taking two of them will add at least $750 to your stay.

Sofitel Arc de Triomphe

First-Class Travel in Rome and Paris

Price: From $3,015 for two adults

Dates: Through Dec. 31, 2022

Who wouldn't want to experience fashionable Paris and legendary Rome in first class? This Costco travel package offers a three-night stay at a Rome hotel, such as the NH Collection Roma Giustiniano, followed by a three-night stay in Paris, with hotel choices including the Hotel du Collectionneur. Daily breakfast is included, and additional perks vary depending on the hotels you choose.

Hilton Rose Hall Resort

Historic Luxury at Jamaica's Hilton Rose

Price: From $1,540 for two adults

Dates: Through April 20, 2023

If relaxing among palm trees, scenic mountains and turquoise Caribbean waters sounds like your ideal vacation, consider booking the five-night all-inclusive Hilton Rose Hall package through Costco. The property sits on a historic 18th-century sugar plantation and is home to the Sugar Mill Falls Water Park with a lazy river and slides.

This package includes a Costco Cash Card and access to the Club Mobay VIP departure lounge -- plus all meals, beverages and snacks. Enjoy free ground transportation to and from the resort as well.

Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock.com

Quick Cosmopolitan Getaway to Sin City

Price: Approximately $470 for two adults

Dates: Through July 1, 2023

Two nights in Las Vegas through the Cosmopolitan Package can cost around $500 for a couple, making it an affordable option for a short, luxury getaway. This Costco travel deal includes invited guest check-in and a $75 food and beverage credit. You can lounge around three different pools, dine at world-class restaurants or browse the unique collection of shops at the resort.

Jami Farkas, Gabrielle Olya and Grace Lin contributed to the reporting for this article. Prices and travel dates are subject to change and are accurate as of Jan. 27, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Costco Vacation Packages