5 Best Credit Cards for Investors

John Csiszar
·4 min read
RgStudio / iStock.com
RgStudio / iStock.com

The field of rewards credit cards has grown quite competitive, and brokerage and fintech companies have jumped into the game with offerings of their own.

If you’re already a client at one of these firms, acquiring a credit card can help you earn additional rewards, perks and benefits. Here are some of the best credit cards that investors can pick up, along with a brief overview of the features and benefits that they offer.

Last updated: Oct. 21, 2021

The Owner's Rewards Card by M1

The Owner’s Rewards Card by M1 offers generous investment rewards to account holders that spend money where they already invest. The card offers a flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases, but it provides significant kickers for owners of certain select companies. Rewards are broken down into three tiers, paying 2.5%, 5% and 10% cash back if account holders own stock in those companies. For example, if you own stock in AMC Theaters, Netflix or Bath & Body Works, or in nine other companies, you’ll earn 10% back on your purchases at those companies. Sample companies in the 5% tier include Chipotle, United Airlines and the T.J. Maxx family of companies, while popular 2.5% tier names include Apple, Amazon and Costco. The card has a $95 annual fee but that is waived for those with the premium M1 Plus account, which is free for the first year but $125 annual thereafter.

You can earn a whopping 2% cash back on all of your purchases with the no-annual-fee Fidelity card, making it one of the best cash-back cards available. While other competitor cards often have specific categories that are required for you to earn higher rewards, Fidelity pays that flat 2% cash-back rate on every single thing that you buy. Your rewards are automatically deposited into your Fidelity account, so you do need to have one open to get this card. But by depositing your cash back into a Fidelity investment account, you might end up earning even more on that rewards cash over time.

Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature Card

You can earn a whopping 2% cash back on all of your purchases with the no-annual-fee Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature card, making it one of the best cash-back cards available. While other competitor cards often have specific categories that are required for you to earn higher rewards, Fidelity pays that flat 2% cash-back rate on every single thing that you buy. Your rewards are automatically deposited into your Fidelity account, so you do need to have one open to get this card. But by depositing your cash back into a Fidelity investment account, you might end up earning even more on that rewards cash over time.

Schwab Investor Card From American Express

The Schwab Investor Card From American Express offers a generous 1.5% cash back on all purchases. This removes the need for cardholders to worry about which category of spending they are putting on the card. Cash-back rewards are automatically deposited into your Schwab investment account, making it a convenient way to boost your investment account balance. However, the card offers a number of additional perks that make it attractive, including a $200 cash bonus after spending $1,000 on the card in the first four months after account opening. The no-annual-fee card also offers a 0% introductory APR on all purchases for the first six months after account opening and provides 24/7 access to a dining and event assistant.

Crypto.com Visa Card

The Crypto.com Visa Card is a unique debit card that provides five tiers of rewards, based on the amount of crypto you have on deposit. The top Obsidian tier requires a deposit of at least $400,000 of the CRO cryptocurrency but provides 8% rewards in the form of the CRO cryptocurrency on all purchases. It also provides 100% monthly rebates of all subscription fees paid at Spotify, Netflix and Amazon.com, and 10% rebates on Airbnb and Expedia. The no-fee card also provides LoungeBuddy airport lounge access. There are no ATM fees using this card, but Obsidian cards are limited to $1,000 in ATM withdrawals monthly. For the bottom-level Midnight Blue tier, which doesn’t require any deposit at all, rewards are just 1% and ATM withdrawals are capped to $200 monthly, with none of the other perks of the Obsidian tier.

SoFi Credit Card

The SoFi Credit Card pays 2% back if you redeem your points into a SoFi investment or loan account. Otherwise, statement redemptions are worth 1%. The card offers a number of additional perks, from free cell phone insurance of up to $1,000 to free membership at ShopRunner, a 3-month free trial of DashPass, a $5 discount up to two times per month for DashPass subscribers and a $5 Lyft credit for the first three rides per month. There is no annual fee with this card, and after 12 on-time monthly payments, your APR will fall by 1%. The card also has no foreign transaction fees.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Credit Cards for Investors

