5 Best Fidelity Mutual Funds for 2019

Fidelity Investments is expected to get more attention from investors this year. After all, Fidelity offers a variety of investment options, ranging from sector-based funds to key actively managed funds.

The company provides investment advice, discount brokerage services and wealth management services to its clients. Low expenses, effective fund management and the ability to survive market volatility have resulted in strong fund performance, which makes Fidelity mutual funds a strong investment choice.

What Boosted Fidelity Fund’s Performance?

Fidelity invests in a variety of sectors that are sensitive, cyclical and defensive. From the sensitive sectors, most investments are made in communication services. In the cyclical sectors, the fund family invests the maximum in the basic materials sector, while in defensive sectors it invests heavily in the consumer defensives. Further, the top 20 holdings of the fund family include companies from the technology, financial, health care and retail sectors.

As of Dec 31, 2018, Fidelity Investments had more than $1.7 trillion of assets under management. The initial investment of the majority of Fidelity mutual funds ranges from $0 to $2,500. Further, as of Dec 31, 2018, out of the total number of funds under Fidelity, only 3.4% were load funds, while the remaining 96.6% were no load funds.

Further, one of the best-performing mutual funds from the Fidelity family, Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opps FAOFX, registered strong returns in 2018. FAOFX, which invests a bulk of its assets in securities of companies, which show high growth potential, returned 17% in the past year and 16.7% in the past three years.

Awards and Recognitions

Per the Investor’s Business Daily, Fidelity Investments “earned the top Customer Experience Index rating” and received the Best Online Broker award for fourth straight year in 2018. The fund family’s ability to offer effective research and tools, low rate investment and excellent services makes it highly sought-after.

Additionally, in the 2018 U.S. Lipper Fund Awards, 18 Fidelity mutual funds ended up winning 22 awards. In the StockBrokers.com 2018 Online Broker Review, out of 13 different online brokers, Fidelity secured the top spot. Barron's best online broker award for 2016 and 2017 was received by Fidelity, while in 2018 the company received the second-best online broker award. Also, the Morningstar U.S. Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Year Award 2017 went to Fidelity.

5 Best Fidelity Funds to Buy This Year

Given such circumstances, we have highlighted two mutual funds carrying a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) that are poised to gain from such factors.We expect these funds to outperform their peers in the future.

Remember, the goal of the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is to guide investors to identify potential winners and losers. Unlike most of the fund-rating systems, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is not just focused on past performance, but also on the likely future success of the fund.

Fidelity Select Financial Services Portfolio FIDSX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies involved in offering financial services to industry and consumers. FIDSX seeks capital growth for the long run. Before investing in financial companies, the fund measures their industry position and financial condition.

This Sector-Finance product has a history of positive total returns for over 10 years. Specifically, the fund has returned 9.9% over the three-year and 8.3% over the five-year benchmarks. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other #1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

The Fidelity Select Financial Services Portfolio has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an expense ratio of 0.76%. Moreover, FIDSX requires a minimal initial investment of $2,500.

FIDSX’s performance, as of the last filing, when compared to funds in its category was in the top 22% over the past three years and 33% over the past five years.

Fidelity Select Consumer Discretionary Portfolio Fund FSCPX invests in large-blend companies. The objective of FSCPX is to seek capital appreciation. FSCPX normally invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of goods and services to both domestic and international consumers.