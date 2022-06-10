5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk at Costco This Spring

a katz / Shutterstock.com

Spring is just around the corner, which means warmer weather and more outdoor entertaining. If you'll be having more guests around -- or just want to stock up for your own family -- now is a good time to head to Costco to stock up on food items for the new season.

GOBankingRates spoke to shopping experts to get their picks for the best foods to buy in bulk at Costco this spring.

Costco

Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter

Tattooed Chef Organic Acai Bowls

Price: $11.99 for six 6.25-ounce bowls

"Organic acai bowls from the Tattooed Chef are back and I'm stocking up on those for spring," said Marie Clark, managing editor of the Costco blog CostContessa. "I love that they have much less sugar than most frozen treats, and our kids love them!"

Snake River Farms Wagyu Corned Beef

Price: $7.99 per pound

"I'm stocking up on Snake River Farms Wagyu Corned Beef kits, which are only available in March each year," Clark said. "Although these aren't the A5 Wagyu, it is still a great cut of meat and everyone in the family likes this. I freeze them and use them throughout the year. I pop them into the slow cooker, and it's an easy one-pot meal."

Kirkland Signature Vanilla Chocolate Chunk Muffins

Price: $7.99 for two 6-packs

"If you missed these fan favorites last year, they are back in stores now," Clark said. "I bag them up and freeze them individually. You can microwave them for about 20 to 30 seconds, and it's an easy breakfast on the go."

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

"Experts, and even famous cooks, praise Costco for their big savings on olive oil," said Rousseau Vestal, founder of the grocery shopping blog Find the Aisle. "Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil is one of the few olive oils that meet the extra-virgin requirements, and it costs less than 15% of the price of other brands. It also has a nice flavor."

