The 5 Best Perks of Social Security

Social Security is arguably our nation's most treasured -- and successful -- social program. Signed into law 84 years ago, it's grown into a program that pays benefits to more than 63 million people each month and will outlay more than $1 trillion in spending this year.

This is also a program that a lot of retired workers lean on. According to data from the Social Security Administration, 62% of retired workers rely on their monthly payout to account for at least half of their income, with 34% leaning on the program for virtually all of their income (more than 90%).

Yet there's so much more that Social Security does for those who qualify for a benefit. Here's a brief rundown of five of Social Security's best perks.

A golden key lying atop two Social Security cards. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. You'll never have to worry about the program going bankrupt



You might have a tendency to glance over Social Security's longevity, but the program's greatest perk is that its eligible beneficiaries never have to worry about its bankruptcy or insolvency.

Make no mistake about it, Social Security is contending with a number of problems. The program has more than a half-dozen factors that are responsible for contributing to what's currently estimated to be a $13.9 trillion cash shortfall between 2035 and 2093. If additional revenue isn't raised and/or expenditure cuts made, the Social Security Board of Trustees suggests that retired workers could face benefit cuts of up to 23% by 2035, which is when the program's nearly $2.9 trillion in asset reserves would be exhausted.

While it's possible that the current payout schedule is unsustainable over the long run, survivability isn't an issue. That's because Social Security has two sources of recurring revenue: the 12.4% payroll tax on earned income and the taxation of benefits. As long as Americans keep working, the program will keep collecting payroll taxes, providing ample revenue that can be disbursed to eligible beneficiaries. Last year, these two sources of income accounted for $920 billion of the just over $1 trillion collected by Social Security.

Not having to worry about Social Security providing you a benefit, assuming you qualify for one, is a pretty nice perk.

A young man working as a server in a restaurant. More

Image source: Getty Images.

2. As a worker, you're probably covered by long-term disability protection