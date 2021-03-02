These are the 5 best products coming to Aldi in March

Loyal Aldi shoppers know that one of the best parts of visiting the grocery chain is searching the aisles for interesting products to try.

This month, Aldi is stocking its shelves with products that make St. Patrick's Day entertaining and Lenten eating easier, from crispy Reuben bites to beer-battered fish to decadent lobster macaroni and cheese.

TODAY Food tried some of the newest items to hit Aldi in March, and came up with a list of our top five must-have new items to hunt for in stores.

While you're picking up tried-and-true products like red bag chicken — the delicious chicken fillets that have their own Facebook group — keep your eyes peeled for these new additions to Aldi shelves.

1. Specially Selected Lobster Mac and Cheese, $6.99

Lobster and twirly cavatappi pasta mix with fontina, cheddar and asiago cheeses to make this ready-to-bake pasta dish. Simply bake in the oven until heated through to enjoy this easy-to-make but flavorful pasta that's perfect served with bread and a salad as a main meal or as a side dish. Available on March 3.

2. Park Street Deli Shepherd's Pie, $6.99

This delicious shepherd's pie has all the flavor of a meal you've prepared by hand, but heats easily in the oven in about 40 minutes. Buttery mashed potatoes sit atop ground beef, veggies and gravy for a delicious dinner my family enjoyed served with a side of bread. Find this dish in Aldi's refrigerated section starting on March 3.

3. Bake Shop Irish Cream Cheesecake, $4.99

All the flavor of a homemade cheesecake with none of the work, this Irish cream cheesecake is the perfect blend of sweet Irish cream and decadent dark chocolate. Top with a bit of whipped cream and a few fresh berries and you've got a beautiful dessert that tastes like you spent all day preparing it. Available March 3.

4. Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Fish Filets, $3.99

Fish and chips anyone? These breaded white fish filets crisp up perfectly in an air fryer, but can also be prepared in the oven. The adults and kids in my family loved these crispy filets served with malt vinegar, tartar sauce and a side of fries. Available March 3.

5. Cattlemen's Ranch Corned Beef Reuben Bites, $7.99

These corned beef fritters are like a St. Patrick's Day party in your mouth. Each breaded nugget of corned beef is juicy and flavorful and has a hint of provolone cheese and sauerkraut inside. Served with the included dipping sauce, the fritters are a perfect treat for St. Patty's Day or the weeks leading up to the holiday. Available March 3.

