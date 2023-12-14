Here are the 5 best-rated new Myrtle Beach-area restaurants in 2023, Yelp says

If you are looking for new flavors on the Grand Strand, try out one of these recently opened restaurants.

These five restaurants were the highest-rated on Yelp’s hot and new ranking for the Myrtle Beach area. The Sun News ranking excludes new locations of existing restaurants.

Whether you are visiting for the holidays or want to branch out from your favorite spots, check out these five new restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area, recommended by Yelp.

Chopsticks

Location: 1399 S. Commons Drive, Unit A2, Myrtle Beach

Yelp rating: 4.7/5 with 11 reviews

This Chinese restaurant serves both take-out and dine-in meals. Previously called Lucky Panda, Chopsticks reopened this fall under new ownership, according to DHEC inspection records.

Honest Greens

Location: 7937 N. Kings Highway, #200, Myrtle Beach

Yelp rating: 5/5 with 3 reviews

Personalize your own bowl packed with nutritious ingredients at Honest Greens in Myrtle Beach, which opened in October.

DeVeglio’s Fresh Pasta Italian Market

Location: 1550 Farrow Parkway, Suite C, Myrtle Beach

Yelp rating: 4.3/5 with 7 reviews

A new addition to Market Common, DeVeglio’s started selling New York-style Italian food in August. Customers can cook their fresh pasta at home or choose from the ever-changing selection of ready-to-eat items.

Whiskey Roots Bar and Grill

Location: 205 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Yelp rating: 4.2/5 with 11 reviews

Serving American classics with an alcohol-inspired flair, Whiskey Roots opened this July in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Thai Bistro

Location: 1225 38 Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

Yelp rating: 4.3/5 with 4 reviews

This Myrtle Beach Asian restaurant opened in late November. Thai Bistro serves Thai, Chinese and Japanese favorites like pad thai and General Tso’s chicken in addition to sushi and a full bar, according to owner Sak Yiengjuntuek.