The 5 best sales to shop this weekend

Don't wait until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping. Get a head start this weekend and shop must-have gifts for the whole family. Whether you're looking for a stylish handbag for the fashionista in your life or holiday jammies for your little ones, there are plenty of sales you can shop right now.

If fashion pieces are on their wish list, pick up discounted designer bags from Michael Kors and shop markdowns on customer-favorite clothing from Old Navy. Meanwhile, stock up on toys and pet accessories your pup will love and save on bedding, kitchen tools and more at Saatva and Bed Bath & Beyond. Keep scrolling to shop more can't-miss deals this weekend.

1. Chewy

Find the perfect Halloween costume for your pup at Chewy.

Still looking for the perfect Halloween costume for your furry friend? Right now you can shop Halloween must-haves for your pets at up to 40% off at Chewy. The spooky sale includes markdowns on toys, apparel, collars and leashes, treats and more for dogs, cats and smaller pets. One popular pick? The Rubie's Costume Company Wonder Woman dog and cat costume. The metallic superhero-inspired costume is available in small, large and extra large sizes and is currently on sale for as little as $12.97 for the smallest size, a 35% markdown.

Shop the Chewy sale (Save up to 40% on Halloween products)

2. Saatva

Upgrade your sleep set up during Saatva's Black Friday in October sale.

If you find yourself needing extra rest this holiday season, Saatva has your back. Now through October 18, the luxury sleep retailer is taking as much as $400 off your total purchase—$100 off purchases from $1,000 to $1,499; $200 off purchases of $1,500 to $1,999; $250 off orders of $2,000 to $2,499; $300 off orders of $2,500 to $2,999; $350 off purchases of $3,000 to $3,499 and $400 off buys of $3,500 or more. That means you can sang a twin XL Saatva Classic mattress (one of our favorites!) for just $998, $100 off the full $1,098 list price.

Shop the Saatva Black Friday in October sale (Save up to $400)

3. Bed Bath & Beyond

Step up your cooking game with markdowns on top-tier kitchen tools at the Bed Bath & Beyond 50th anniversary sale.

Stock up on bedding, home décor, kitchen tools and more right now at Bed Bath & Beyond. The retailer's 50th anniversary sale is in full swing, which means shoppers can save as much as 50% on purchases through October 17. Meanwhile, customers can also earn $50 in cashback rewards for every $200 they spend—perfect for buying holiday gifts before Black Friday. Expecting guests for the holidays? Snag a soft and snug Wamsutta 500-thread-count damask stripe comforter set, down from $99.99 to just $24.99 for the twin black version. The set is machine-washable and includes a comforter and pillow sham.

Shop the Bed Bath & Beyond 50th Anniversary sale (Save up to 50%)

4. Michael Kors

Save big on Michael Kors bags at the brand's Fall Treat sale.

Make a statement this holiday season with a new crossbody, shoulder bag or tote. Right now you can save up to 50% on sale styles during the Michael Kors Fall Treat savings event. With hundreds of markdowns, you can pick up must-have looks and holiday gifts for everyone. For a stylish and spacious purse, consider the Charlotte large saffiano leather top-zip tote bag, down from $398 to just $99. Available in both Powder Blush pink and Luggage brown, the shoulder bag features two exterior pockets and a roomy interior compartment.

Shop the Michael Kors Fall Treat sale (Save up to 50% on sale styles)

5. Old Navy

Save on holiday pajamas and more at Old Navy.

Pick up discounted holiday pajamas, cozy flannels, sweaters and more right now at Old Navy's Giftober sale. Through October 18, you can shop must-haves styles for the whole family and automatically get 50% off your entire purchase at checkout. Searching for festive jammies to wear on Christmas morning? Grab the printed flannel pajama pants for women, down from $19.99 to just $9.99 at checkout, and shop matching styles for men and kids.

Shop the Old Navy Giftober sale (Save 50%)

