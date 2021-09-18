The 5 best sales to shop this weekend

Save big this weekend on home décor and fall fashion pieces.

If online shopping is on your to-do list list weekend, you've come to the right place. Whether you're looking to spruce up your home or closet, there are plenty of sales you can shop right now.

If you're hunting for new fall fashion pieces, you can save big at Michael Kors and Nordstrom Rack. Meanwhile, there are tons of markdowns on home goods at Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock. Keep scrolling to shop all the discounts this weekend.

1. Macy's

Shop closet, kitchen and home essentials for 40-60% off at Macy's this weekend.

If you need to stock up on fall essentials for your closet, kitchen or home, Macy's has you covered. The retailer is holding a one-day sale right now with sitewide markdowns of 40% to 60% off top-tier products. Through Sunday, September 19, you can save big on fall and winter decor. Meanwhile, if you're having guests for the holidays, you can score customer-favorite sheet sets for as little as $28 ($42 off the $70 list price) or load up on Ralph Lauren bath towels for $11.20 a piece ($20.80 off the $32 list price).

Shop the Macy's One Day Sale (Save 40-60%)

2. Michael Kors

Get exclusive discounts on full price Michael Kors items during the KORSVIP sale.

Make a statement this weekend with a new crossbody, shoulder bag or tote. Right now you can get exclusive access to the KORSVIP sale at Michael Kors and save 25% on full-price styles when you sign up for the free KORSVIP shopping rewards program and use the code EARLY25 at checkout. For a classic and sophisticated shoulder bag, consider the Voyager medium logo tote, down from $298 to just $223.50 when you use the 25% off coupon code.

Shop the Michael Kors Fall Full Price Sale (Save 25%)

3. Bed Bath & Beyond

Get organized with discounts of up to 25% on storage solutions at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Tidy up your home with epic markdowns on storage solutions for your kitchen, bathroom and closet during the Beyond Organized sale at Bed Bath & Beyond. Now through Sunday, September 26, you can save up to 25% on storage bins, baskets, bags, racks and more. Plus, you can shop additional markdowns on bedding, kitchen essentials and seasonal home décor. One great kitchen organization option is the iDesign cabinet turntable, currently down from $19.99 to just $14.99.

Shop the Beyond Organized Sale at Bed Bath & Beyond (Save up to 25%)

4. Overstock

Score deep discounts on home essentials at Overstock this weekend.

If you're looking to refresh your home for fall, today's the day to shop! Right now, you can save up to 70% on thousands of must-have products for your home during Overstock's fall home sale. Better still, you can save even more on some items, with an extra 25% off select furniture, rugs, mattresses, bedding and more. One great pick for the bedroom is the LUCID Comfort Collection 10-inch luxury gel memory foam mattress, down from $343.49 to as little as $192.10 for the twin size—a savings of $151.39!

Shop the Overstock Fall Home Sale (Save up to 70%)

5. Nordstrom Rack

Shop wardrobe essentials for the whole family at up to 70% off at Nordstrom Rack.

Shop wardrobe essentials for women, men and kids this weekend at up to 70% off at Nordstrom Rack. The end-of-season clearance sale includes killer discounts on customer-favorite brands, including DKNY and Brooks Brothers. In addition to snagging deep discounts on outfits for the whole family, you can also shop flash deals on activewear for men and workout clothes women this weekend.

Shop the Nordstrom Rack End Of Season Sale (Save up to 70%)

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Weekend sales: Shop markdowns at Macy's, Michael Kors and more