The 5 best sales to shop this weekend

Time to start holiday shopping! Snag discounts at Kohl's, Anthropologie, Best buy and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With shipping and supply shortages anticipated this holiday shopping season, there's no better time to buy must-have gifts then now. Get a head start this weekend and pick up presents for the whole family at can't-beat prices before Black Friday 2021.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Whether you're looking for stylish loungewear for your loved ones or a top-tier gadget for the tech-junkie in your life, there are plenty of sales you can shop right now. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on all the best holiday gift deals you can shop this weekend.

1. Kohl's

Shop mega markdowns on home and kitchen essentials during Kohl's early holiday shopping sale.

Now through Sunday, October 24, you can shop Kohl's Lowest Prices of the Season sale for mega savings on home and kitchen essentials from some of our favorite brands, including Shark, Keurig, Ninja and Cuisinart. Better still, you'll get $5 in Kohl's Cash for every $25 for spend during the sale—it's like getting paid for your purchases. Ready to shop? Pick up the Keurig K-Supreme single-serve coffee maker for just $149.99, a savings of $20. The brewer is a favorite among Kohl's shoppers and is designed to extract more flavor than other leading coffee machines.

Shop the Kohl's Lowest Prices of the Season sale

2. Athleta

Snag cozy styles for less at Athleta.

Looking for cute and cozy holiday gifts? Athleta has you covered with massive discounts you can snuggle up with before Black Friday 2021. From sweatshirts to joggers, you can shop markdowns of up to 20% on soft and stylish loungewear right now. Not sure where to start? Consider the Athleta Balance jogger, marked down from $89 to as little as $29.97 for the Toasted Brown Heather color in 1X, 2X and 3X sizes. Other colors and sizes start at $71.20, $17.80 off the full price tag of $89.

Story continues

Shop the Athleta sale (Save 20% on Sweatshirts, Joggers and Sleepwear)

3. Anthropologie

Save up to 20% on trendy clothing, gifts and entertaining essentials at Anthropologie.

Shop thousands of on-trend holiday gifts this weekend for a deep discount at Anthropologie. The style-forward retailer is offering as much as 20% off select clothing, gifts and entertaining staples during its early holiday savings event. For the perfect accent throw for your couch or bed, consider the Luxe dyed faux fur throw blanket, down from $128 to just $102. The cozy throw is available in a variety of colors and made with extra-plush fabric—a soft and stylish gift your loved ones are sure to appreciate.

Shop the Anthropologie sale (Save 20% on select items)

4. Best Buy

Best Buy early Black Friday deals are finally here: Shop deals on tablets, TVs and more.

Score best-of-web prices on tons of top-rated tech right now at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. A brand new lineup of deals just dropped this weekend, so you can shop massive markdowns on TVs, laptops, tablets, home and kitchen appliances, speakers and so much more. If you want to upgrade your media room, you can pick up the Roku Ultra streaming device for $69.99, a $30 markdown. The popular streaming system is the best one we've ever tested thanks to its best-in-class remote, support for 4K and HDR and easy access to major streaming services.

Shop the Best Buy Early Black Friday sale

5. Showtime and Paramount+

Save as much as 28% this weekend on a bundled subscription to Showtime and Paramount+.

Calling all football fans and movie buffs. Get ready for game day and binge watch all your favorite films this weekend with an exclusive membership to Showtime and Paramount+. Right now, shoppers can save as much as 28% when they bundle the two popular streaming subscriptions. That means you can gain access to hit movies, live sports and more for just $11.99 a month—a savings of $3.99 a month, or $47.88 for the year.

Shop Paramount+ and Showtime bundles (Save up to 28%)

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Weekend sales: Save on holiday gifts, fashion pieces and home goods