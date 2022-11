5 best Samsung TVs on sale for Cyber Monday—shop The Frame, QLED and OLED TVs

Samsung has plenty of great TV deals to shop on Cyber Monday. From 4K to QLED, and OLED, here are five of the very best deals.

Cyber Monday is in full swing, giving customers one last chance to score Black Friday-level savings on the best tech items of the year. Chief among those sales are the ones featuring 4K smart TVs from Samsung. Right now there's still time to get popular 65-inch displays. Here's a quick roundup of our five favorite deals.

There are quite a few TVs on sale for Cyber Monday, and these include some of our favorite TVs of the year. Right now you can scoop them up at best-ever pricing.

Top 5 Samsung Cyber Monday TV Deals

1. $650 off: 55-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV

This Samsung TV is well suited for watching football games and nature documentaries alike.

This 55-inch OLED TV features 1 billion shades of color and boosted OLED screen brightness via 3 million self-lit pixels. Reviewers say this TV is great for watching football, nature documentaries, and everything in between. It's got bright colors for gaming, and image quality that truly pops.

Some users have reported issues with the TV upon arrival, but, as long as the set shows up in good shape, you'll be pleased with this premium viewing experience.

$1,449 at Samsung

2. $300 off: 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B

The Q80B deal is one of the best ways to get top-tier picture quality at a seriously affordable price.

This Cyber Monday Samsung Q80B deal may be one of the best ways to get top-tier picture quality at a price below $1,000. It features a QLED display with full-array backlight, resulting in solid brightness even in sunny rooms. Better still is its full Dolby Atmos support, which helps the TV's sound match the display's stunning quality.

$899 at Samsung

3. $500 off: 55-Inch Class LS03B Samsung The Frame Smart TV

This Frame 55-inch TV has a thin bezel and can be customized to match your home furnishings.

Compared to some of the other TVs we've featured thus far, this LS03B is probably best suited for those who actually want a TV that looks good in your living room and is a pleasure to stare at. It's got an ultra-thin, customizable bezel and an equally trim wall mount. This is a TV designed to match your home décor, and it can be personalized to do so.

As for viewing, this 55-inch display also features modern tech that's easy on the eyes. Not everyone will like the unique picture-frame style, but for those who want a screen that truly blends in, this one can't be beat.

$999 at Samsung

4. $500 off: 65-Inch Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

This is one of our favorite TVs we've tested in recent memory, and it's super cheap for Cyber Monday.

This Q70A QLED 4K TV is one of our favorite sets from last year, and it's being sold at a massive discount. It's got Samsung's latest display technology, a fast processor, and quantum dots that provide great color purity.

You may not get the exact same deep blacks you'd enjoy using an OLED TV, but the advantage is that this setup will work especially well in light or dark rooms. This is one of the best prices we've ever seen on the 65-inch model.

$900 at Samsung

5. Save $500: 65-Inch Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

This 65-inch QLED TV comes with an Xbox controller and a subscription to Game Pass.

The QN95B is 2022's top-end QLED set of the year. It's one of a small number of sets to feature an Xbox Cloud Gaming app, which makes its included Xbox controller and three-month Game Pass subscription a welcome companion.

It's a fantastic TV with wonderful picture quality, superb Dolby Atmos sound, and an extremely fast processor. This TV is still pretty pricey even with the discount, but its advantages may make this TV worth the investment.

$2,200 at Best Buy

