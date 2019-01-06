The 5 Best-Selling Fast Food Items of 2018

There were plenty of trends that shaped the fast-food industry in 2018. Chains continued to invest in and expand delivery capabilities as customers have grown more accustomed to the convenience of e-commerce. They also faced a lag in in-store traffic, which continued from previous years, and companies such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Starbucks, Shake Shack, and Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) stepped up efforts in digital and delivery initiatives as more restaurant brands embrace the smartphone app and the incumbent benefits.

On the cost side, business was tough as well, as rising minimum wages and a tightening labor market meant labor costs generally rose as a percentage of revenue at major restaurant chains. And in the fast-food menu competition, the race to the bottom in value offerings continued, as McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), Burger King, and Wendy's competed over dollar-menu deals. Acquisitions also remained popular in 2018, as Bojangles, Pret-A-Manger, and Sonic were all taken private.

However, the more things change, the more they stay the same, especially when it comes to the fast-food items customers like. Burgers, chicken, fries, burritos, and pizza remain as popular as they've been for many years.

In no particular order, let's look at five of the most popular fast food items of 2018.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. McDonald's fries

McDonald's is far and away the biggest fast-food chain in the United States. Final 2018 sales totals aren't out yet, but in 2017, the company generated $37.5 billion in systemwide sales from about 14,000 restaurants. Subway, which was No. 2 in sales in 2017, was way behind at $10.8 billion and needed about 26,000 restaurants to do it.

Given the popularity of McDonald's fries, you may not be surprised to learn that the Golden Arches is the world's biggest purchaser of potatoes, as well as beef, pork, lettuce and tomatoes, and that it's the biggest buyer of chicken after KFC.

McDonald's fries remain a popular item as a side dish or standalone order. The company doesn't disclose individual orders, but fries are included in all of the company's value meals, showing their popularity.

Fries are the best-selling item at McDonald's and are a big seller at other fast-food chains, including Chick-Fil-A, Burger King, and Wendy's, but for the sake of originality, we'll avoid including them on the list.

2. Subway turkey sandwich

Turkey is the most popular sandwich meat in the U.S., soit shouldn't come as a surprise that the turkey sub, as a 6-inch or foot-long, is the most popular item at Subway. However, Subway has been seeing sales decline over the past several years and has been forced to shutter stores after it overexpanded, in part because of its low-cost franchise model that fits in smaller spaces than the average fast-food chain.

Subway has largely stood still as the fast-food industry has shifted with the rise of fast-casual and legacy chains investing in store renovations and other improvements. Competition from Panera and others have also challenged Subway's sandwich supremacy, and as a result, Subway planned to close about 500 of its approximately 26,000 U.S. locations last year. Traffic has fallen 25% since 2012, as tensions between franchisees and corporate have grown more intense.