The 5 best smart sprinkler controllers for keeping your grass green into the fall

The second-generation Rachio 3 (pictured) is one of the best smart sprinkler controllers.

As the heat rages on, you may be looking for easy ways to care for your lawn as fall draws near. A smart sprinkler controller can simplify the yard watering process, giving you control from anywhere (and even with voice assistants like Google and Alexa) over when, where and how frequently your irrigation system operates.

It's a modern day convenience that you'll soon come to appreciate—no more fiddling with old clunky dials or having the sprinkler system go off during a rainstorm. These intuitive controllers make life simpler.

We've tested each one in real homes and real yards with testers across the country, rounding up the five best smart sprinkler controllers.

1. Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller (8-zone)

Save water with this smart sprinkler controller.

The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller is our No. 1 pick for smart sprinkler controllers, because it's an all-around easy to use device. From installation to managing your system daily, the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller is the best of the best.

It comes in 8- and 16-zone options and has features like Weather Intelligence, which skips a watering cycle if rain is in the forecast, and Smart Cycle, which help break up watering sessions into shorter, more effective spurts.

You can also manage it via the Rachio app for iOS and Android.

$198 at Amazon

2. Netro Sprite

The Netro Sprite is our favorite affordable smart sprinkler controller.

If you're looking for a smart sprinkler controller full of value and low on price, check out the Netro sprite.

The fully automatic Wi-Fi-enabled smart sprinkler controller uses local weather data and information about your lawn to help craft the perfect yard watering schedule.

It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can also manage the Netro Sprite in the Netro app for iOS and Android.

$100 at Amazon

3. Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller

The Wyze Sprinkler Controller should be installed in a covered area.

The Wyze Sprinkler Controller is full of customizable and intuitive features that water your yard efficiently, helping to keep the grass green while saving you money.

It supports up to eight zones and you can manage the controller in the Wyze app, where you can set certain weather conditions to help the controller skip a watering cycle due to temperature, rain, wind and saturation levels.

A Wyze Sprinkler Plus subscription is required to access features like smart schedules and weather skips.

$64 at Amazon

4. Orbit B-hyve Wi-Fi Sprinkler Timer

The Orbit B-hyve Sprinkler Timer connects over Wi-Fi.

The Orbit B-hyve Wi-Fi Sprinkler Timer is available with support for six or 12 zones. It is can be installed outdoors and comes with a keyed lock to keep the LCD control panel covered.

The controller uses data about the amount of sunlight your yard gets, zip code, the type of plants in your yard and soil composition to determine the best watering plan for your lawn.

$109 at Amazon

5. Scotts Miracle-Gro Smart Watering Controller

The Scotts Gro 7-zone Controller is a simple smart sprinkler controller.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro smart watering controller is simple to install, but it is a bit limited in functionality.

It offers features like fixed or interval water schedules and a "hibernation" mode for when the sprinkler system isn't in use for long periods of time, like winter.

If you don't need advanced features and only want access to the basics, like turning the system on and off from your smart phone, then the Scotts Miracle-Gro Smart Watering Controller can help get the job done.

$101 at Amazon

