The 5 Best Smart TV Deals to Nab Before Super Bowl LVII

Sarah Meyers and Bryan Hood
·4 min read

After five grueling months, the end of the NFL season is finally upon us. On Sunday, Feb. 12, Patrick Mahomes’s Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts’s Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The matchup pits the top seed from both conferences against one another and promises to be the kind of spectacle that casual and diehard football fans alike won’t want to miss. It’s also the perfect excuse to splurge on a new television so that you can fully appreciate all the gridiron action and star-studded commercials.

With that in mind, here are deals on four smart TVs and a projector that you won’t want to miss if you’re looking to upgrade your home viewing setup for the big game and beyond (after all, the Oscars are just five weeks away).

Best Overall Smart TV

LG 65-Inch A2 Series OLED TV

LG 65-Inch A2 Series OLED TV
LG 65-Inch A2 Series OLED TV

Looking for the complete package? It’s hard to top LG’s A2 Series smart TVs. This particular set features a 65-inch display that has 8 million self-lit OLED pixels and a7 Gen5 AI processor that helps produce a rich and vibrant image that looks remarkably lifelike. It’s not the same as sitting on the 50-yard line, but it’s maybe the next best thing. If all that wasn’t enough, the TV is also compatible with all your favorite streaming services, and it plays nice with current-generation video games.

Buy Now on Amazon: $1,600 $1,197

Buy Now on LG: $2,000 $1,200

Best Bang for Your Buck Smart TV

TCL 55-Inch 6-Series Mini-LED QLED TV

TCL 55-Inch 6-Series Mini-LED QLED TV
TCL 55-Inch 6-Series Mini-LED QLED TV

Display technology has advanced so fast in recent years, that it’s not hard to find a bargain on a smart TV. That said, the price for this TCL 6-Series set really can’t be beaten. The Chinese brand has won over consumers in recent years by selling consistently excellent TVs at affordable prices. The 6-Series currently sits atop the company’s range and features Mini-LED technology that produces truer contrast, brightness and picture uniformity, while its 65-inch QLED panel can generate over 1 billion colors. It also features the Google TV operating system to meet all your streaming needs.

Buy Now on Amazon: $800 $600

Best Smart TV for a Crystal-Clear Images

Sony 55-Inch Bravia XR OLED TV

Sony 55-Inch Bravia XR OLED TV
Sony 55-Inch Bravia XR OLED TV

Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to smart TVs. Take this Bravia XR set from Sony. Its 55-inch display is relatively tame by today’s standards, but it also offers what might be the best picture quality of any of the excellent TV on this list.  The company’s XR Triluminous Pro, Contrast Pro and Motion Clarity technologies combine to produce an immersive image with depth and realism. What more could you want when watching the Super Bowl? If you do want a larger screen, the same model is available with a 65- or 83-inch display as well (just prepare to spend more).

Buy Now on Amazon: $2,500 $1,798

Most Stylish Smart TV

Samsung 75-Inch The Frame OLED TV

Samsung 75-Inch The Frame OLED TV
Samsung 75-Inch The Frame OLED TV

There’s one major problem with every giant TV—they can be a real eyesore when they’re turned off. Except for Samsung’s The Frame, that is. The company’s chicest set was designed to look good even after the post-game festivities have ended. It has an ultra-thin bezel, an anti-reflection matte 4K QLED display and the ability to display a giant library of classic paintings via the Samsung Art Library. If you’re looking for a set you won’t regret having in your house after the Vince Lombardi trophy is handed out—this is it.

Buy Now on Amazon: $2,998 $1,997

Best Smart Projector for a Viewing Party

LG Dual-Laser CineBeam Projector

LG Smart Dual-Laser CineBeam Projector
LG Smart Dual-Laser CineBeam Projector

Planning to have a lot of people over for the Super Bowl? If so, an 85-inch smart TV might not be big enough, but this LG CineBeam smart projector should do the trick. The device, which can be mounted on the ceiling or placed on a stand, can generate a whopping 300-inch image. The gargantuan picture is crisp and color-accurate thanks to the projector’s dual-laser light source, while Iris Mode will make adjustments based on the lighting in the room. LG’s built-in operating system will also let you stream all your favorite shows and movies before and after the game.

Buy Now on Amazon: $3,000 $2,197

