5 Best Tech Jobs for the Future

Tech has been one of the fastest-growing and highest-paying fields across all industries for the better part of 25 years. But, if you haven’t yet joined the workforce that drives the modern world, don’t worry; you haven’t missed the boat. Several of tomorrow’s most promising tech jobs are in need of fresh talent today.

To identify the best future tech jobs, GOBankingRates used Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data to identify positions that pay well above $45,760, which is the median salary across all occupations — all but one pays more than double that amount. The list is also limited to jobs that are projected to grow by more than 5% between now and 2031, which is the projected growth rate among all occupations. Most jobs on this list are growing several times faster.

If you’re interested in a career in tech and you want a position with staying power, the following jobs are good places to start.

Computer and Information Research Scientists

Median pay: $131,490

Projected 10-year job growth: 21%

BLS projects much faster than average growth for this high-paying tech job over the coming decade — and significantly higher than even the 15% that BLS projects for the fast-growing computer industry as a whole.

Computer and information research scientists come up with new ways to use both emerging and existing computing technology. The largest percentage of them work for the federal government, although many others work in fields like research and development and computer design. The impressive projected growth will be fueled by the rapid increase in business data mining and the ongoing demand for newer and better technology.

Computer Systems Analysts

Median pay: $99,270

Projected 10-year job growth: 9%

The BLS estimates that demand for good computer systems analysts will grow at nearly twice the rate for all occupations — with more than 50,000 jobs to be added in the next 10 years — and the earner in the middle pulls in just shy of six figures.

They’re most likely to work in computer systems design, with finance/insurance and management of companies being the No. 2 and 3 fields. They’re also sometimes called systems architects and their job involves analyzing computer systems and devising ways to improve them.

Software Developers

Median pay: $120,730

Projected 10-year job growth: 26%

Few jobs in any industry — tech or otherwise — have higher median pay and a faster projected growth rate than the software developer field. They earn the most — more than $130,000 — when they work for software publishers. But even in the lowest-earning field, computer systems design, the median earner pulls in more than $103,000. Those in the top-earning 10% across the industry have salaries approaching $170,000.

Their general job description is to create software programs that meet the needs of businesses and their clients. They also work to upgrade existing platforms and maintain and enhance the software programs they create or modify.

Software Quality Assurance Analysts and Testers

Median pay: $98,220

Projected 10-year job growth: 25%

Software developers can’t thrive without the quality assurance analysts and testers who have their backs. Although the job outlook is slightly lower than it is for developers, 10-year projected growth is still five times the outlook for all occupations, making it one of the fastest-growing fields in tech.

They make the most money when they work in the manufacturing sector, but they also earn excellent livings in the fields of computer systems design, software publishing, finance and insurance. Their job involves creating and implementing test plans and procedures for new and existing software applications while identifying risks and potential flaws and taking measures to mitigate both.

Web Developers and Digital Designers

Median pay: $78,300

Projected 10-year job growth: 23%

Although web developers and digital designers have the lowest-paying job on the list, it’s still well above the national median — and it’s one of the fastest-growing fields across all industries. Most of that massive 23% growth will come from businesses rapidly expanding their e-commerce offerings over the next 10 years.

Developers and digital designers create and maintain websites, including interface layouts, functionality and navigation. If you’re considering this line of work, software publishers should be the target of your job hunt. With a median salary of $150,040 — nearly double the median for the field overall — they make the most in that industry by far. Every other industry pays in the high five figures.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Tech Jobs for the Future