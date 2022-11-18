The 5 Best Things Worth Buying on Black Friday in 2022

COVID-19 forced retailers to stretch out their big holiday sales and run discounts all season long to keep up with both the competition and the evolving expectations of their customers. Although that new dynamic has outlasted the pandemic, Black Friday is still the biggest shopping holiday of the year.

In preparation for what’s still the official launch of the holiday shopping season, now is the time to brush up on which items tend to be the cheapest the day after Thanksgiving and start scoping out the sweetest deals of 2022 specifically.

Just as in Black Fridays past, tech is shaping up to be the season’s hot ticket — but this year will bring some fantastic deals on electronics and beyond.

TVs

If your TV’s blacks aren’t as deep as they once were and your colors aren’t as rich as they should be, Black Friday might be the time to upgrade.

“Hands down, this is one of the biggest categories we see deals for around Black Friday and often one of the most popular items consumers are shopping for during the holiday,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “We see some of the best prices of the year around Black Friday, plus a huge selection of TVs in general, so it’s easier for consumers to find a size and price to fit their needs. Already this year we’ve seen a 75-inch Samsung for $580 and a 70-inch LG for $550, which are both excellent deals for name-brand sets of that size.”

Laptops

As in years past, shoppers can expect the day after Thanksgiving to bring some of the hottest laptop deals of the year.

“This is another huge category for Black Friday, especially because the only other time of year when we see a lot of notable deals is around back to school,” said Ramhold. “Black Friday is good for laptop shopping because we see such a huge array of machines on sale for different purposes, from Chromebooks for as little as $99 to budget-friendly builds for around $250, to mid-tier machines built for work around $500. And even better, gaming machines are available for great prices, too, so it’s one of the best times of year to find a laptop that’s exactly what you need for a price that fits your budget.”

Fall Clothing

Savvy shoppers know to buy clothes out of season — tank tops and flip-flops in the winter, hats and gloves in the summer. When it comes to fall wear, however, almost out of season is out of season enough.

“Black Friday is decently close to the official start of winter, which might be why we see such great prices on typical fall pieces,” said Ramhold. “For example, things like sweaters, denim, boots, and even some jackets and coats will be part of tons of clothing sales, which could take anywhere from 50%-70% off or more.”

Nordstrom, for example, is launching its Black Friday clothing deals on Nov. 18. Macy’s is advertising clothing discounts in the 50%-70% range that Ramhold described, as is the Gap.

Tablets

Many major retailers have already started slashing prices on handheld mobile devices — and the deals will only get juicier as November draws to a close.

“Like other electronics, Black Friday is usually a good time to shop for tablets, especially if you’re looking for iPads. Either way, we tend to see significant discounts from electronic stores like Best Buy during this time, but also big-box stores like Target tend to offer some pretty great deals as well.”

Here are just a few of the hottest deals on tablets and e-readers, according to TheBlackFriday.com:

Walmart: 32GB Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 3 for $79, down from $119.

Kohl’s: 32GB Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $44.99, down from $89.99.

Sam’s Club: 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with wifi, S pen and book cover for $279.98, down from $379.98.

Smartphones

Tablets aren’t the only mobile devices getting marked down. Retailers are slashing prices on smartphones, too.

“Whether you want last year’s models or the latest and greatest, Black Friday is when we see some of the best deals on these items,” said Ramhold. “If you want the newest releases, those might not see outright discounts, but they do tend to be bundled with gift cards that make the prices much better, especially if you actually use the gift cards as they’re often worth hundreds of dollars. As for older models, those might be bundled with gift cards too, or we may see unlocked models with super generous discounts.”

Amazon already has several deals live, including:

Moto G Stylus 5G for $199, down from $399

Google Pixel 6 Pro for $646, down from $899

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,455.88, down from $1,799.99

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 5 Best Things Worth Buying on Black Friday in 2022