5 Big Bank Charts to Start off Earnings Season

The big banks now officially kick off the earnings season with JP Morgan Chase leading the way this quarter as the first Dow component to report.

The bank stocks were hammered to end 2018 on recession and Fed fears. That has created a buying opportunity in some of the names.

Which big banks have a good earnings track record?

Which have sold off the most?

Can the banks get back on track in 2019?

5 Big Bank Earnings Charts to Watch This Earnings Season

Citigroup C had one of the best big bank charts through the start of 2018 but shares took a dive in 2018 and have fallen 19% in the last 3 months. It’s now trading with a forward P/E of just 7.5 and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Is this a deal? Wells Fargo WFC has lagged the rest of the group the last few years due to problems of its own making. Still, shares are down only 9% in the past 3 months. It’s also cheap with a forward P/E of 9.4. It also has the highest yield in the group at 3.8%. First Republic FRC operates out of San Francisco and focuses on wealth management. Shares are off the highs and have fallen another 7% in the last 3 months. With First Republic, you’re buying growth, not the dividend. It does pay one but it’s yield is just 0.9%. JP Morgan JPM has a great track record of beating. It has done so 12 quarters in a row. Like its peers, shares have also fallen off their 2018 highs and are down 10% in the last 3 months. Shares are trading at 10x forward earnings but JPM is considered to be the Cadillac of the banking industry so investors are willing to pay more for the stock. Bank of America BAC also has a good track record as it has beat 10 quarters in a row. Shares are down 12% in the last 3 months. Shares are also cheap, with a forward P/E of just 9. It pays a dividend, yielding 2.5%. When will Bank of America get out from under the shadow of the other banks?

