5 Big Takeaways From Day 1 at Consensus

The first day at Consensus 2021 was packed with news and insight, from Ray Dalio speaking freely on the coming debt crisis to a Federal Reserve chair indicating that the central bank “wants a seat at the table” in the development of cross-border solutions. Here are the five need-to-know takeaways from Monday’s events. 

1. Competition is driving CBDC research

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard didn’t exactly give a forward projection for the agency’s policy this morning, but she did say the Fed is more interested in central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) than previously known. Brainard said it’s important to follow the rise of private money and CBDC pilots in antagonistic nations like China closely. “The issuance of a CBDC in one jurisdiction … does potentially have significant effects across the globe,” she said. To that end, the Boston Federal Reserve and MIT Digital Currency Initiative plan to publish a U.S. digital dollar white paper this summer. 

2. Inflation will wane over time: Federal Reserve

Asked about inflation, Brainard cited April’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, showing a 4.2% increase in prices year-over-year. This is a worrying figure in-and-out of the cryptocurrency industry because it shows a real impact on everyday shoppers. Brainard poured cool water on the heated talking point when saying a rise in inflation was to be expected as the U.S. economy continues to reopen. This is a continuation of what Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been saying for months, including that the central bank will let the economy run hot. Brainard added these inflationary forces will “subside over time.”

3. Dalio prefers BTC to bonds

Ray Dalio, the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, predicts that the U.S. dollar is on the verge of devaluation and could lose its position as the global reserve currency. Fearing rising inflation and the preponderance of debt in the economy, Dalio expects the Federal Reserve to resort to the new usual: more money printing to pay down debts. Under this inflationary scenario, the Bridgewater founder said he’d “rather have bitcoin than a bond,” if looking for an attractive hedge. What’s more, Dalio admitted for the first time he’s already a holder. In a bit of a Catch-22, Dalio also said “bitcoin’s greatest risk is its success.” Though it may be bitcoin’s time to shine (over gold) during a coming inflation rout, if it cuts into the government’s ability to raise funds through bonds, a swift ban might be expected. 

4. Dalio isn’t the only hodler

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon revealed he owns cryptocurrencies while discussing the early successes of his state’s efforts to attract cryptocurrency companies and projects. “People often look to New York or Miami or Delaware before they look at Wyoming. But a lot of the pioneering work has been done here,” Gordon said. Indeed, Wyoming has set out some of the nation’s most favorable crypto laws, most recently a bill that would recognize decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs, or, bits of code) as legal entities. Does it pay to be early? Gordon listed off some of the big names that opened branches in the Cowboy State: Kraken, Ripple Labs and IOHK, the company behind Cardano. A $60 billion broadband expansion program also didn’t hurt in attracting these digital natives. 

5. Holding bitcoin is a “fiduciary” duty

Inflation was one of the common themes throughout the day’s panels. Nowhere was that more on display than during a roundtable featuring MicroStrategy CFO Phong Le, whose company has become synonymous with the buy and hold mentality. Since August, MicroStrategy has purchased $2.3 billion worth of BTC, in an attempt to get cash – a depreciating asset – off its balance sheets. Today, Le gave a little more insight. “I’m not saying you should put all of your corporate treasury in bitcoin,” he said. “But if you’re not putting any of it into bitcoin, I don’t think you’re doing your fiduciary responsibility, which is maximizing shareholder value.”

