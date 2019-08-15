5 Big Takeaways from Walmart's Strong Second Quarter

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings before the market opened Thursday. The company delivered stronger-than-expected results, driven by robust comparable-store sales and continued growth from digital and omnichannel initiatives.

The strong results continue a trend that began last year and into the first quarter of 2019.

Let's look at the metrics that boosted the results and sent the stock surging as much as 6% early in the day before leveling off at a 4% gain. Here are five takeaways from Walmart's solid earnings report.

A Walmart store, showing the logo on the front of the building

Image source: Walmart.

1. Continued strong sales growth

For the quarter ending July 26, Walmart delivered revenue of $130.4 billion, up about 1.8% year over year. This edged out analysts' consensus estimates of $130.11 billion. When excluding the headwinds from unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, the results would have been even stronger, with revenue of $131.7 billion, up 2.9%.

Net sales at U.S. stores increased 2.9%, while sales at international locations declined by 1.1%. Excluding the impact of negative foreign currency headwinds, international sales actually improved, increasing 3.3% in constant currency.

2. Comps are improving

Comparable-store sales in the U.S. helped drive the gains, increasing 2.8% year over year, marking Walmart's 20th consecutive quarter of positive comps. On a two-year stacked basis, comps accelerated sequentially to 7.3%, marking the company's strongest growth in more than a decade.

The improving comparables were driven by comp transactions that increased 0.6% and comp tickets that grew by 2.2%.

3. Continued investment hits the bottom line

Walmart reported operating income of $5.6 billion, down 2.9% year over year, resulting in adjusted earnings per share of $1.27. That was down slightly from the $1.29 it delivered last year but easily surpassed expectations of $1.22. Adjusted earnings per share excludes an unrealized loss of $0.01 related to Walmart's stake in Chinese e-commerce provider JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

The company continues to invest in a number of areas that are a drag on profits but are expected to drive future gains. This includes the build-out of its grocery pickup locations (which now total 2,700) and more than 1,100 delivery locations at its U.S. stores. Walmart's NextDay delivery service now reaches about 75% of the country.

Walmart employees filling baskets from shelves at one of its fulfillment centers.