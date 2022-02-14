5 Biggest Mistakes To Avoid When Filing Taxes for Crypto

John Csiszar
·4 min read
Pekic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pekic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many cryptocurrency investors don't view crypto in the same light as other capital assets, such as stocks. Whereas stocks trade on public exchanges and represent ownership in real companies, cryptocurrency can seem like a video game at times, as it's a digital asset that can be extremely volatile.

Bitcoin and Crypto Taxes in 2022: What You Need To Know
See: Best Undervalued Cryptocurrencies To Buy for 2022

But in the eyes of the IRS, buying and selling cryptocurrency incurs the same tax consequences as any other financial asset. Here are some common mistakes investors make when it comes to filing taxes for crypto.

NanoStockk / Getty Images
NanoStockk / Getty Images

Failure To Disclose Transactions

Probably the most common mistake when it comes to crypto tax filing mistakes is to disclose transactions. Generally speaking, you can't even buy cryptocurrency at major financial services firms, meaning most crypto transactions take place on smartphones and mobile platforms, often with no commissions paid. This environment gives crypto trading a gamelike atmosphere, with investors trading in and out in an effort to get the highest "score," or account balance. Add to this the fact that most crypto trading platforms didn't even report transactions until very recently and it's almost understandable that many investors fail to disclose transactions. However, this could have serious financial ramifications down the road, so it's imperative you report all of your crypto gains and losses.

Advice: How To Keep Your Crypto Investments Safe, According to Experts

Stanislav Palamar / Getty Images
Stanislav Palamar / Getty Images

Failure To Obtain Cost Basis

Cryptocurrency is something of the "Wild West" when it comes to the investing world. This was particularly true a few years back, when keeping track of crypto transactions was relatively unheard of. Even now, many firms don't track crypto buys and sells in investor accounts with the same accuracy as stock trades, leaving the onus on investors to keep their own records. As the IRS is beginning to crack down on cryptocurrency transactions, it's imperative that you locate and record the cost basis of your crypto transactions. Without a cost basis, you won't have any idea of your gains or losses when you sell your crypto, which could prove to be problematic at tax time. Although this isn't likely to happen, the IRS can theoretically assume that your cost basis is zero if you can't prove otherwise, leaving you liable to taxation on the entire amount of your sales proceeds.

Learn: Taxes 2022: Are Face Masks and Hand Sanitizer Deductible?

ozgurdonmaz / Getty Images
ozgurdonmaz / Getty Images

Failure To Disclose Crypto Received as Income

As many fintechs are trying to drive business to their crypto trading platforms, many offer new users a sign-up perk of some free crypto. They may also pay rewards for referring other users to the platform. When these rewards appear in your account, a taxable transaction occurs, as the IRS defines these payouts as income. Even if your firm doesn't report this transaction to the IRS -- and it might not, as crypto reporting is generally lax -- you are still legally responsible to declare it to the IRS as income.

Did You Know: This Is Where Your Tax Dollars Actually Go

D-Keine / iStock.com
D-Keine / iStock.com

Failure To Report Disposition of Crypto

One of the reasons crypto taxation is complicated is that it's often used on a transactional basis. More and more merchants are accepting Bitcoin as payment for goods and services, and this can unknowingly create a tax headache for users. In the eyes of the IRS, when you use Bitcoin to pay for a cup of coffee, for example, you're technically converting it to cash and paying the merchant. This results in a potentially taxable transaction. If you've used Bitcoin to buy coffee once, it's likely that you've done it tens, hundreds or even thousands of times, creating a lot of paperwork for you at tax time. This one is easy to overlook because unlike a stock transaction, which requires a clear purchase and sale, using crypto to buy something from a merchant just seems like a credit card transaction, not a taxable event.

Related: 7 Ways You're Accidentally Committing Tax Fraud

South_agency / iStock.com
South_agency / iStock.com

Failure To Report Mining Income Correctly

Mining Bitcoin may not be a traditional job, but in the eyes of the IRS, the rewards you receive from it are definitely taxable income. Currently, Bitcoin miners earn 6.25 Bitcoins for mining a single block, worth about $272,000 at current levels. This is ordinary income that the IRS expects you to include on your tax return. Depending on how your business is set up, you may even have to pay self-employment tax on those Bitcoin rewards. If you are simply an employee at a cryptocurrency mining organization, the payout you receive from that work -- even if it's in the form of crypto -- is similarly taxable.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Biggest Mistakes To Avoid When Filing Taxes for Crypto

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto firm BlockFi settles with SEC, states for $100M over lending business

    A cryptocurrency firm will pay $100 million to settle claims it failed to register its crypto lending account product with federal and state regulators, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Monday.In a Monday settlement, BlockFi Lending LLC agreed to pay $100 million split between the SEC and 32 states and end its BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs), which allowed cryptocurrency holders to deposit their digital tokens with the...

  • Need to take money our of your house? Refinancing isn’t the only option

    With loan costs rising to their highest levels in more than two years, time may have run out on many homeowners thinking about refinancing. But some may still be able to find some money in the equity they’ve built up in their homes.

  • Here are the best and worst 2022 Super Bowl tech ads

    What's more illustrative of American capitalism than that day-after water cooler chat about the advertisements we saw during the Super Bowl? From food delivery apps to phones that were shockingly not made by Apple, tech companies commanded our attention last night, forcing us to explain to our friends that NFTs aren't the same thing as cryptocurrency. On scales of cringe and effectiveness, here are the Super Bowl's best (and worst) tech ads.

  • It Crashed for the Right Reasons: Coinbase Surges 3.5% as Investors Cheer Ad

    Super Bowl advertising brought some of the biggest and most influential cryptocurrency brands into the living rooms of an estimated 91.6 million Americans on Sunday. Among the companies that paid an estimated $14 million for a 60-second spot was Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), and as of 12:45 p.m. ET Monday, it was trading up 3.5% from Friday's closing price. The traffic this ad generated caused an outage of the Coinbase app, reflecting the impressive interest it generated.

  • Texas sues Meta over the facial recognition system it shut down last year

    Meta’s past use of facial recognition technology has once again landed the company in legal trouble.

  • A tsunami caught experts by surprise. Now, they’re starting to understand why.

    New research found that five earthquakes over several minutes in the South Atlantic last August triggered the tsunami that was recorded around the world.

  • Crypto firm BlockFi settles with SEC, states for $100M over interest, lending accounts

    The SEC charged BlockFi Lending with failing to register its cryptocurrency interest account, bringing the largest ever penalty against a cryptocurrency firm.

  • ‘We live 5 minutes from our in-laws who have a larger home’: I want to swap houses. Would that come with any tax implications?

    'We will be looking for more space around the same time that they will need a single-level, smaller property.'

  • Want $1,400 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $25,000 in Either of These High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend investing doesn't always excite everyone, but it's a great way to create a nice stream of passive income that can help you get rich slowly. It's also helpful to have some nice dividend-yielding stocks during some of the market volatility we've been experiencing over the past few months. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) is a large regional bank with nearly $60 billion in assets.

  • ‘Look at it like you’re a gambler walking into a casino.’ Here’s exactly how much of your nest egg financial pros say should be invested in crypto

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Here Is Another Stock Pick That Warren Buffett Nailed During the Pandemic

    Buffett took some criticism for selling a bunch of stocks during the pandemic. But he made a bunch of smart moves as well.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    Investing in equal parts of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 5.8% and exposure to different sectors of the economy. Scott Levine (Rio Tinto): With a market cap of nearly $130 billion, Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining stocks available to investors.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • Tax Talk: Estimated tax payment sent via mail causes a David vs. Goliath situation

    Reader's first installment estimated tax payment has not been processed. Ken and Klee suggest how the problem should be handled.