My 5 Biggest Stock Holdings

I'm a fan of diversification. That's why you'll find more than 70 individual stocks in my portfolio.

I'm also a big believer in letting your winners run. Following this investing philosophy has served me well over the years, but it has also caused my portfolio to be more concentrated than you might assume.

My top five holdings are MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). Collectively, these businesses comprise more than a third of my portfolio.

Here's why I have no plans on parting ways with these stellar businesses anytime soon.

MercadoLibre -- 5% of my portfolio

MercadoLibre is an e-commerce platform that primarily operates in Latin America. The company has been following in the footsteps of eBay for years and has grown at a breakneck pace. Investors who bought into this stock during its 2007 IPO are already sitting on a 10-bagger.

MercadoLibre makes its money in a handful of ways, but its most important services are its marketplace business, payment business, and shipping service.

The marketplace business connects buyers with sellers. MercadoLibre pulls in revenue from each successful transaction that takes place on its platform.

MercadoLibre also has its own PayPal-like payment system called MercadoPago that facilitates transactions. The company rakes in a small fee from processing each payment.

Finally, the company is building out its own fulfillment network to handle package delivery. This delivery and logistics platform helps sellers get items to where they need to be reliably and quickly.

All of these business units have grown strongly over the last few years and still offer huge potential for growth. The primary reason for this is that only 55% of people in Latin America are currently online. Over time, this number should continue to catch up to developed countries like the U.S., where the internet penetration rate is closer to 90%. Layering in the general shift toward e-commerce should ensure that this business pumps out double-digit growth for a very long time.

Booking Holdings -- 6% of my portfolio

Consumers used to rely on travel agents to help them book vacations. Then companies like Booking Holdings burst onto the scene and made it easy for anyone to make their own reservations online and save a bundle in the process. The rest is history.

Booking Holdings has been the top dog in the move to online travel for years thanks to its portfolio of top-tier brands. This company owns a number of leading travel sites like Priceline.com, Kayak.com, RentalCars.com, Agoda.com, Booking.com, and more.

Booking owes a lot of its success to its early entry on the European hotel market. The company spent years building out a vast network and became the go-to choice for travelers and operators alike. That helped to fuel enormous growth, and Booking turned out to be a grand-slam investment.

The great news for investors is that the global shift toward online travel still has plenty of room left for continued growth. That's why Booking Holdings is still producing double-digit revenue and profit growth to this day, even though it is already a massive business.