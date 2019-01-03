The 5 Biggest Tax Breaks You Can Get in 2019

Saving on taxes is a priority for most taxpayers, especially at the beginning of the year as tax season starts to ramp up. With tax reform having become law effective as of the beginning of 2018, most taxpayers are hoping to see some big changes that will result in tax savings when they file their returns in the late winter or early spring.

Even though tax reform will have a measurable impact on the taxes you pay on your 2018 tax return, it didn't fundamentally change many of the biggest tax breaks that taxpayers have gotten for decades. Below, we'll look at the five tax breaks that produce the largest overall savings for the American public at large, and explain what, if any, impact tax reform had in boosting the amount you can expect to save come tax time.

Brick wall with plaque reading Internal Revenue Service. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Exclusion of employer-provided health insurance

Millions of workers get health insurance benefits from their employers. In most cases, employees have to pay a certain portion of the cost of their health insurance, but their employers often end up picking up a sizable part of the overall tab. Despite the obvious value of employer-provided health insurance benefits, employees don't have to pay income tax on the amount that employers pay toward their coverage.

Because most workers never see the actual amount their employers pay for insurance, it's easy to ignore just how valuable that tax break is. But the Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that this tax benefit will produce $854 billion in savings for taxpayers during the five years ending in 2021, more than any other tax break. Given the trends toward costlier healthcare costs, that number's likely to go up in the years to come.

2. Lower tax rates on dividends and long-term capital gains

Investors know that they can get preferential treatment for income from dividends as well as capital gains on investments held for longer than a year. The current tax rates of 0%, 15%, and 20% apply to that type of income, and they didn't change as a result of tax reform. If anything, the reform measure slightly lowered the value of this tax break, as the rates on ordinary income were reduced, decreasing the difference between the two.

Even so, investors get a sizable subsidy from this tax provision. The Joint Committee estimates that the tax break will result in $649 billion less in revenue for the federal government than if it imposed regular taxes on dividends and long-term capital gains. Some lawmakers have proposed changes to capital gains tax laws that would produce even more savings for taxpayers, but those measures aren't likely to gain much traction now that neither major political party has complete control of Congress.

3. Exclusion of contributions to employer-sponsored retirement plans

Many employers offer 401(k) plans or similar retirement plans to their employees. These plans give workers the chance to shelter huge amounts of money from current taxation -- up to $19,000 in 2019 for those who are younger than 50 or $25,000 for those 50 or older. Although withdrawals are then subject to tax in retirement, the government gives up the immediate tax revenue it would normally collect on those contributions, along with the income the money generates along the way.

Not everyone contributes to 401(k) plans, and those who do rarely reach the maximum. Nevertheless, when you add up everything that American taxpayers save in their retirement plans, it ends up costing the government an estimated $624 billion over five years. 401(k)s are popular, making them an unlikely target for cuts in the near future.