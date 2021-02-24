5 board members of Texas utility grid operator ERCOT quit. They all live out of state.

Madlin Mekelburg, Austin American-Statesman
·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas – Five members of the board of directors at the entity that operates the state's electrical grid resigned from their posts Wednesday, according to a notice posted to the Public Utility Commission website.

Board Chairwoman Sally Talberg, Vice Chairman Peter Cramton and members Terry Bulger, Raymond Hepper and Vanessa Anesetti-Parra will leave the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT. None of them lives in Texas.

ERCOT has come under fire for its handling of widespread blackouts that left millions of Texans without power and water as the state faced subfreezing temperatures, snow and ice. The storm was part of an icy blast across the Deep South that resulted in more than 80 deaths, roughly half of which were in Texas.

In a joint resignation letter, Talberg, Cramton, Bulger and Hepper acknowledged "the pain and suffering of Texans during this past week" and cited objections to their residency as a motivating factor for their resignations.

Anesetti-Parra did not sign the joint letter, but a notice sent from ERCOT to the Public Utility Commission noted her intention to resign from the board.

Winter storm blackouts plagued Texas in 2011, too. Recommendations made afterward went unenforced.

'An electrical island': Texas has dodged federal regulation for years by having its own power grid

"Our hearts go out to all Texans who have had to go without electricity, heat, and water during frigid temperatures and continue to face the tragic consequences of this emergency," the letter reads. "We have noted recent concerns about out-of-state board leadership at ERCOT. To allow state leaders a free hand with future direction and to eliminate distractions, we are resigning from the board."

Craig Ivey, who was set to fill a vacant position on the board, said in a separate letter that he was withdrawing his candidacy "to avoid becoming a distraction" over his out-of-state residency.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who charged state lawmakers with making changes at ERCOT after the outages, said he welcomed the resignations.

“When Texans were in desperate need of electricity, ERCOT failed to do its job and Texans were left shivering in their homes without power," Abbott said in a statement. "ERCOT leadership made assurances that Texas’ power infrastructure was prepared for the winter storm, but those assurances proved to be devastatingly false.”

A month ago, operators at ERCOT offered a positive assessment about the preparedness of Texas power plants for winter storms, according to the Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network.

When the intense storm hit the state, major generation units failed, and operators at ERCOT ordered a series of rolling blackouts intended to protect the electric grid from catastrophic failure.

Instead of rolling blackouts, more than 4 million people were left without electricity for days.

State officials criticized ERCOT amid the blackouts and state lawmakers scheduled legislative hearings for Thursday and Friday to discuss the outages.

“We look forward to working with the Texas Legislature, and we thank the outgoing Board Members for their service," reads a statement from ERCOT.

Talberg, who lives in Michigan, and Cramton, who lives in California, were elected to their posts as board chair and vice chair, respectively, on Feb. 9 during a board meeting where leaders at the electric grid operator spent just 40 seconds discussing the upcoming storm.

Bulger lives in Wheaton, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, and Hepper lives in Maine. Anesetti-Parra lives in Toronto.

There are a total of 16 members on ERCOT's board, which appoints officers who manage the grid manager's day-to-day operations.

Contributing: The Associated Press

More news on the Texas power outages:

As some Texans see electric bills skyrocket, most should be spared pricing spikes

Family sues Texas utility companies for $100M after 11-year-old boy died amid power failure

Texas politicians saw electricity deregulation as a better future. Years later, millions lost power.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: ERCOT members resign: 5 out-of-state leaders resign after power outage

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says ‘the system broke’ following winter storm, power outages

    Lawmakers are set to meet Thursday in committee hearings to discuss the severe weather and widespread outages.

  • Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US

    February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors' offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. Flu has virtually disappeared from the U.S., with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. Experts say that measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling — were a big factor in preventing a “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19.

  • 4 ERCOT board members to resign amid backlash over Texas storm

    The board members cited concerns of "out of state leadership," as three live in other states, and one lives in another country.

  • Tiger Woods transferred to start down expected long road to recovery

    Golfing great moved to different L.A. hospital to start what orthopaedic surgeons say will likely be at least a 6-month recovery, and that's just the physical wounds.

  • Ireland sees strong early evidence that vaccines are working

    Ireland is beginning to see strong early evidence that its COVID-19 vaccine rollout is protecting healthcare workers and care home residents from catching the disease, health officials said on Thursday. Ireland has administered almost 360,000 vaccines among its population of 4.9 million, so far to healthcare workers, care home residents and most recently people aged over 85. Ireland is mainly relying on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and has administered much smaller amounts of the Moderna and AstraZeneca shots.

  • Philippines' Duterte says still undecided on future of U.S. troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has not made a decision yet on the future of the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, leaving the fate of the pact hanging in the balance. Duterte has said the United States should pay more if it wants to maintain the VFA, which he unilaterally cancelled last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. "I have not yet decided on what to do, to abrogate or renew," Duterte said in a late-night televised address on Wednesday.

  • Is Lara Trump the Next Political Star in the Trump Family?

    While many Washington, D.C. insiders have been wondering what the Trump family’s next move will be, there may be one person who is already plotting their future: Lara Trump. With Ivanka Trump confirming that she will not challenge Senator Marco Rubio for his seat in Florida, all eyes are now on Lara to possibly run […]

  • These Fan-Made R-Rated Harry Potter Scenes Are Cool As Hell

    They are also decidedly not safe for kids, so proceed with (fun) caution.

  • In Trump Farm Bailout, Top 1% Reaped Nearly One-Fourth of Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration’s farm bailouts steered an expanding share of subsidy payments to the nation’s biggest farms, according to an analysis by an environmental advocacy group that highlights issues of equity as the Biden administration designs potential new climate-related financial incentives for farmers.Just 1% of farm aid recipients collected 23% of subsidy payments in 2019, up from 17% in 2016, as former President Donald Trump’s trade bailout swelled payments to farmers. Their portion crept up to 24% in the first half of 2020, the most recent period covered in the data, as farm aid hit a record level with coronavirus relief payments, according to the Environmental Working Group analysis.That is the largest share of federal farm subsidies going to the top 1% -- the 7,873 subsidy recipients who got the highest payments -- since 2007, according to the analysis. The average payment for that group was $497,907.The findings follow criticism from Democrats that Trump’s farm bailouts were skewed toward large farms and academic studies concluding the trade aid payments were greater than farmers’ actual losses from Trump’s tariff conflict with China. A General Accountability Office report issued in September found the top 25 recipients of trade aid in 2019 received an average of $1.5 million per farm.“This certainly adds to the questions about the way that program was designed,” said Jonathan Coppess, a University of Illinois professor who ran the federal agency that administers farm subsidies during the Obama administration and wasn’t involved in the advocacy group’s analysis. “Why all of a sudden did you see this big a shift?”American farmers in 2020 had their most profitable year since 2013, largely because of federal aid, which accounted for 38% of their net income, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported earlier this month. Crop prices also rose late in the year as China stepped up agricultural imports.“The largest and wealthiest farms should not be getting most of the money, because they have large assets to fall back on in times of trouble,” said Anne Schechinger, a senior analyst with the group. “We’re at a time when so many Americans have lost their jobs, are struggling to put food on the table or keep their businesses open, it makes you wonder why so much money is going to farmers, especially the largest, wealthiest farmers.She said the shift in subsidy payments toward larger farms in 2019 likely was driven by Trump’s adoption of a more generous formula for computing trade losses that year and a decision to double the maximum trade aid benefit per person. Large operators sometimes increase their subsidy payments by including relatives, even ones who live in distant cities, as actively engaged in management of the farm, multiplying the benefits they are allowed.Trump administration officials defended the program against criticism that too much money went to large farms, arguing that they tend to be more productive and so suffer larger losses from trade-related commodity price drops.Carbon Bank?Schechinger said the Environmental Working Group, which advocates re-directing farm subsidies to smaller operators and conservation programs, released the findings in part to focus attention on inequities in aid distribution as the Biden administration considers financial incentives to encourage farmers to adopt climate-friendly practices.Administration officials have floated ideas including a carbon bank to finance payments to farmers who take steps to sequester additional carbon in soil and other measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Schechinger said her organization wants the USDA to avoid advantaging larger operations over smaller ones when it makes proposals. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Tom Vilsack as Biden’s agriculture secretary. Vilsack also held that post during the Obama years.USDA spokesman Matt Herrick said the department under Biden is determined to avoid skewed distribution of farm aid.“Whether it is Covid-19 market disruptions, trade disputes or extreme weather, it’s the department’s responsibility to provide support to as many producers as possible without focusing on one group or geography at the expense of another,” Herrick said in an emailed response to the analysis. “We must create a more level playing field for small and medium producers and a more balanced, equitable economy for everyone working in food and agriculture.”The Environmental Working Group regularly obtains data on federal farm subsidy payments through the Freedom of Information Act. Its analysis covered total farm subsidy payments, which includes both one-time programs under Trump and continuing farm programs authorized by Congress.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Israel, Bahrain leaders discuss Iran, possible vaccine plant

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Thursday discussed Iran and the possible involvement of the Gulf state in establishing a vaccine plant in Israel, the two countries said. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates formalised ties with Israel on Sept. 15 in part over shared concerns about Iran, in a deal forged by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, a move praised by Israel which has objected to the accord.

  • Heathrow passenger numbers fall to 1970s' levels

    Covid "devastated" air travel in 2020, the UK's largest airport says, as it sinks to a £2bn loss.

  • Riverdale Sneak Peek: Veronica and Her New Husband Perform a 'Shallow' Duet

    Veronica is going off the deep end this week on Riverdale… and her new husband Chad is there to make sure she doesn’t meet the ground. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), with Veronica taking the stage at her old speakeasy — now Toni’s reborn Whyte Wyrm bar — […]

  • In Pennsylvania, Republican rift over Trump imperils party’s election chances

    C. Arnold McClure chairs the Republican Party in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania - deep in Trump country - and wants to punish fellow conservatives who have turned against the former president. McClure is among those pushing the state party to censure Pennsylvania's Republican senator, Pat Toomey, for voting this month to convict Donald Trump, at his second impeachment trial, of inciting the U.S. Capitol riots. McClure will apply the same standard to any Republican candidate in upcoming elections who seeks support in his rural county: Those who have defended Trump will pass "our first litmus test," he said.

  • United CEO is confident people will feel safe traveling again by 2022

    United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby believes that people will feel safe traveling again by this time next year, depending on the pace of vaccinations and the government's ongoing response to the pandemic, he said at an Axios virtual event. Why it matters: Misery for global aviation is likely to continue and hold back a broader economic recovery if nothing changes, especially with new restrictions on international border crossings. U.S. airlines carried about 60% fewer passengers in 2020 compared with 2019. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "You know, I have real confidence in the long term that by this time next year we'll be back towards a world where people feel safe traveling again. And while COVID may not be completely in the rearview mirror, that all the safety protocols that we have, mean people are back comfortable flying again," he said. "And importantly, we need to reach a final scientific medical conclusion that once you've been vaccinated, it's safe for you to be out and behaving normally.""As long as we're still wearing masks and socially distancing, the business is not going to come back," Kirby said, adding that he believes a "large pent-up demand for travel" will emerge once safety isn't a concern. Watch the full event here. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Matthew Judon denies Ravens offered contract worth $16.5M a year

    As free agency quickly approaches, Baltimore Ravens OLB Matthew Judon disputes a report the Ravens offered him $16.5M a year.

  • Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Recall the Moment They Bonded

    "I won't say that I fully understood it, but I knew that meeting him was important and life-changing."

  • LaMelo Ball with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns

    LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns, 02/24/2021

  • Prince Harry Tells Friend James Corden He Left the Royal Family Because It Was Destroying His Mental Health

    KOEN VAN WEELPrince Harry has said that he stepped back from royal duties because the British press was “toxic” and “destroying” his mental health.In an extraordinary interview unparalleled in the annals of royal history, Harry gave a candid interview to his close friend James Corden on The Late Late Show while they toured Los Angeles on an open-air double-decker bus. Corden was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 and arrived at the evening reception dressed as Henry VIII. Another guest at the wedding, Oprah Winfrey, has taped an interview primarily with Meghan that will be screened next weekend.Oprah Winfrey’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Harry Will ‘Shine a Light on What They Have Been Through’The two men were served afternoon tea, which Corden said he had provided to remind Harry of home, however the tea service was abandoned after the bus braked sharply, depositing the contents of a tea trolley on top of the prince.“Clear it up, Harry,” Corden joked as the prince picked up tea cups and scones.While the 17-minute long package had a humorous tone and was packed with jokes and gags, it also provided the most candid insight yet into why Harry withdrew from royal duties.Asked about his decision to leave royal life, Harry said he was left with no choice because the British press “was destroying my mental health.”He said of the “toxic” situation: “I did what any husband and father would do—I need to get my family out of here.”In what will be perceived as a dig at the royal establishment that refused to accept Harry and Meghan’s proposal of a hybrid public-private role, Harry said: “We never walked away, and as far as I’m concerned, what decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away.”Royal Family ‘Wringing Their Hands’ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ActivismHarry said that his life now would continue to be about “public service” and added that he and Meghan were “trying to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try to change the world in any small way we can.”When Harry said he and Meghan often watched Jeopardy! and Netflix (with whom the couple recently signed a $100 million production deal) in the evenings after putting Archie to bed, Corden asked him about The Crown and its controversial portrayal of his family’s history.Harry, who joked he would like to be played in the series by Damian Lewis, said he preferred it to the tabloid media coverage of the royals because it “does not pretend to be news.”He added: “It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth.“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle—the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that.”He continued: “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself, because it’s the difference between fiction—take it how you will—and being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”Harry also opened up about meeting Meghan and how he knew she was the one on their second date.“We hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company,” he said.“Dating me or any member of the royal family is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home.“We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, made a cameo in the interview via FaceTime when Harry and Corden paid a trip to the house from the ’90s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.When Corden suggested the couple should buy the house, Meghan said: “I think we’ve done enough moving.”During the visit to the house, Corden and Harry spoke to the owner and jokingly made an offer to buy it, before Harry asked if he could use the toilet.“I’m actually dying for a pee. Can I use your bathroom?” he asked.Showing that family relations are at least still somewhat functional, Harry said his grandmother, the queen, bought his son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.He revealed Meghan now makes waffles with a “beautiful organic mix” and they eat them for breakfast with toppings including berries and syrup.He also said that both his grandparents know how to use Zoom, but joked that his grandfather slams the laptop shut physically to finish a call.Over to you, Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Native American nominee's grilling raises questions on bias

    When Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso snapped at Deb Haaland during her confirmation hearing, many in Indian Country were incensed. The exchange, coupled with descriptions of the Interior secretary nominee as “radical” — by other white, male Republicans — left some feeling Haaland is being treated differently because she is a Native American woman. At Wednesday's hearing, Barrasso wanted assurance that Haaland would follow the law when it comes to imperiled species.

  • Pilot reports UFO, says missile-like object flew over plane during flight to Phoenix

    A pilot at American Airlines radioed Sunday that an unidentified object flew over their jet during a flight while they were over New Mexico.