5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast

The remains of five people were pulled from under the rubble of a building destroyed during a Russian attack on 15 January in the settlement of Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The debris has been cleared in Niu-York – the bodies of five people were pulled from under the rubble of the building.

On 15 January, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on a three-story building in New-York. At that time, three people were injured, and five remained trapped under the rubble.

The search operation lasted for almost two weeks, and rescuers found the remains of all five deceased people."

Background: On 15 January, Filashkin stated that the Russian army dropped two bombs on the village of Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast and targeted a residential building with a missile; it was reported then that three people were injured, and five more remained under the rubble.

Support UP or become our patron!