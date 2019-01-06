5 new books not to miss this week, including Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Clean Plate' cookbook

USA TODAY’s Jocelyn McClurg scopes out the hottest books on sale each week.

1. “The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal” by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central Life & Style, nonfiction, on sale Jan. 8)

What it’s about: 100+ recipes (Kimchi Chicken Lettuce Cups among them) plus recommended cleanses and detoxes from the actress/lifestyle guru.

The buzz: This new cookbook focuses on “clean eating,” which Paltrow advocates via Goop, her controversial website/brand.

2. “The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron, nonfiction, on sale Jan. 8)

What it’s about: Best-selling thriller writer Meltzer (with documentary producer Mensch) turns to nonfiction with this look at a little-known treasonous plot by Washington’s bodyguards in 1776.

The buzz: “A lively political thriller,” says Kirkus Reviews.

3. "An Anonymous Girl" by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (St. Martin’s Press, fiction, on sale Jan. 8)

What it’s about: A new year, a new “Girl” thriller! Jessica Farris sneaks into a psychology study, only to find herself trapped by Dr. Shields, a master manipulator.

The buzz: “Girl” is the follow-up to the authors’ “The Wife Between Us,” which hit No. 7 on USA TODAY’s Best-Selling Books list in January 2018.

4. “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey” by Kamala Harris (Penguin Press, nonfiction, on sale Jan. 8)

What it’s about: Using her own life and career as a prism, the Democratic senator from California writes a book on “crisis management and leadership in challenging times.”

The buzz: Harris is considering a presidential run in 2020.

5. “Freefall” by Jessica Barry (Harper, fiction, on sale Jan. 8)

What it’s about: Thriller about a young woman who, after surviving a plane crash in the Colorado Rockies, must navigate harsh terrain while evading adversaries who want her dead.

The buzz: “Perfect for fans of Liane Moriarty,” says Publishers Weekly; it’s also an Indie Next pick of independent booksellers.

