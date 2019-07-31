5 Brand-Name Companies Involved in the Marijuana Industry

Even though cannabis stocks have languished badly of late, sales in the global marijuana industry are thriving. After registering $10.9 billion in global sales in 2018, according to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, worldwide licensed pot-store sales should top $40 billion by 2024. That's a compound annual growth rate of better than 24%.

This rapid growth is a big reason investors have flocked to marijuana stocks, and confirms why cannabis companies have been spending so aggressively to gobble up early stage market share. But this growth isn't lost on brand-name companies, a handful of which have formed deals with cannabis stocks, or decided to dip their toes into the pond, so to speak. Here are five household names that are now actively involved in the marijuana space.

An up-close look at a flowering cannabis plant at an indoor grow farm. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Scotts Miracle-Gro

If you're one of the tens of millions of Americans who owns a home, then you're probably familiar with Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG), which provides an assortment of soil, nutrient, and pest solutions to residential and commercial clients. Whether you want your lawn to look its best or you're trying to maximize crop yield as a commercial farmer, Scotts Miracle-Gro has long relied on its assortment of products to get the job done. Thus, it was only logical that it would branch off into cannabis.

Scotts Miracle-Gro subsidiary Hawthorne Gardening acts as its marijuana wing. Last year, Hawthorne was responsible for 13% of total sales as a supplier of hydroponic solutions (i.e., growing plants in a nutrient-rich water solvent, as opposed to soil), as well as lighting, soil, and nutrient needs.

However, the acquisition of Sunlight Supply last year for $450 million in a cash-and-stock deal should really put some pep in Hawthorne's step. With a wider assortment of hydroponic products, and a bigger focus on small- and medium-sized growers, it's not out of the question for Hawthorne to generate in excess of 20% of Scotts Miracle-Gro's total sales. With sales for Hawthorne expected to grow 75% to 80% in 2019, with 12% to 15% organic growth, Scotts has welcomed the cannabis movement with open arms.

A cannabis leaf floating atop carbonation in a glass, with other cannabis leaves set to the right of the glass. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Constellation Brands

Although the name Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) isn't likely to ring a bell with many Americans, most folks are likely familiar with its products, which include the Corona and Modelo beer lines, as well as the Robert Mondavi line of wine products, and Svedka vodka, among other beer, wine, and spirit brands.