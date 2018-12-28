5 Brilliant Moves to Make if the Stock Market Plunges in 2019

The S&P 500 recently dipped into bear market territory. While there's no way of knowing at this point if the market will drop further, or if the end-of-year rally will hold up, it's always a smart idea to prepare for the worst.

Bear markets can certainly be scary, and nobody enjoys watching the value of their stock portfolio decline. However, if you take a step back and think strategically, you can make it through the turbulent times unscathed, and can even take advantage of the situation. With that in mind, here are five moves to make if the market continues to decline in 2019.

Man in white shirt and tie looking at financial paperwork on desk. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Make sure your near-term needs are met

In the modern (Post-World War II) era, the average bear market lasts for 13 months, and it takes the stock market an average of 22 months to recover from it. Adding these two numbers together tells us that it's reasonable to expect a three-year wait before the market finally breaks through to new highs. Don't get me wrong -- we can certainly hope it goes quicker, but for planning purposes, let's assume that this is what will happen.

The point is that this can go on for quite a while, and stocks could potentially go down much more before things get better. In the average bear market, stocks lose 30.4% of their value, and we still have a long way to go until we reach that point. And keep in mind that this is just the average -- half of all bear markets are worse.

Here's the takeaway: Before we talk about investment strategies, it's important to make sure your near-term major spending needs are met. For example, if you need to make a tuition payment to your child's college in a few months, it's not a smart idea to leave that money invested for the time being. At a minimum, I'd suggest keeping the money you'll need for major expenses within the next year or so in cash or equivalents.

Don't sell your stocks

As long as your short-term financial needs are taken care of, the absolute worst move you can make as an investor is to sell into a bear market. Just ask anyone who liquidated their portfolio in late 2008, or in the aftermath of the dot-com crash, how the move worked out for them.

Humans are emotional beings. When the values of our investments plummet, our emotions tell us that we should sell before things get any worse. The golden rule of investing is to "buy low and sell high." Selling into market weakness is the exact opposite of what you should be doing.

Take advantage of bargains

Let's say that you were out shopping at your favorite store. All of a sudden, the store manager got on the intercom and announced that everything in the store was 25% off. Would you panic, unload your shopping cart, and leave the store? Of course not. You'd probably buy even more. The same logic applies to bear markets.

To be fair, this isn't a perfect comparison. Obviously, if you knew that stocks were going to be 25% cheaper this month and would then go back up to their previous highs immediately, it would be a no-brainer. Instead, a bear market is like a major sale, but where the prices change constantly. You don't know if the items in the store (stocks) are going to be even cheaper tomorrow or if they'll be marked back up.

One way to get around this is to average into positions during this bear market. For example, I'm considering adding to my Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) investment after the recent plunge. I think the stock looks ridiculously cheap in the $150s. However, it's entirely possible that the stock could go down even further -- especially if the broader market sell-off continues, or if a recession hits in 2019.