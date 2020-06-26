5 British Business Services Companies to Consider

As the coronavirus crisis continues to cause concern in the U.S., value investors may want to consider looking to other corners of the globe for good opportunities.

On Friday, European markets closed mostly lower on fears related to a spike in Covid-19 cases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.39%, while the FTSE 100 posted a 0.20% gain, the Dax lost 0.73% and the CAC 40 slid 0.18%.





While businesses in the U.K. have begun to reopen following the pandemic-related lockdowns, Bloomberg reported earlier this month that a poll found executives and employees alike were reluctant to return to working in the way they did before the pandemic began. Of those polled, 57% said they did not want to return to a normal office environment with normal office hours. As such, investors may find good value among British business services companies that are trading below Peter Lynch value.

Lynch, the renowned investor who managed Fidelity's Magellan Fund between 1977 and 1990, developed this strategy in order to simplify his stock-picking process. With the belief good, stable companies eventually trade at 15 times their annual earnings, he set the standard at a price-earnings ratio of 15. Stocks trading below this level are often considered good investments since their share prices are likely to appreciate over time, creating value for shareholders. The All-in-One Screener, a Premium GuruFocus feature, also looked for companies with a business predictability rank of at least two out of five stars and a 10-year revenue per share growth rate of at least 6%.

As of June 26, stocks that met these criteria were SThree PLC (LSE:STEM), Robert Walters PLC (LSE:RWA), PageGroup PLC (LSE:PAGE), Hays PLC (LSE:HAS) and Ricardo PLC (LSE:RCDO).

SThree

The London-based company, which provides staffing and employment services, has a market cap of 358.73 million British pounds ($442.43 million); its shares closed around 2.7 pounds on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-book ratio of 3.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading below its fair value, suggesting it is undervalued. The GuruFocus valuation rank of 10 out of 10 supports this assessment.

2820b6475b35a179b9bba11504b02374.png More

SThree's financial strength and profitability were both rated 8 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to having a comfortable level of interest coverage, the high Altman Z-Score of 7.01 indicates the company is in good standing. The return on invested capital is also nearly three times the weighted average cost of capital, implying it has good profitability.

The company is also supported by an expanding operating margin, returns that outperform a majority of its competitors and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4, which means business conditions are stable. Driven by consistent earnings and revenue growth, SThree also has a three-star predictability rank. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank typically return 8.2% annually over a 10-year period.

The Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) Fund has a 3.18% stake in the company.

Robert Walters

The British company, which provides professional recruitment consultancy services for a variety of industries around the world, has a market cap of 305.79 million pounds; its shares closed around 4.02 pounds on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-book ratio of 1.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is undervalued. The valuation rank of 10 out of 10 also supports undervaluation.

dc0ac42f082568c220d3614f207681da.png More